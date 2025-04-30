Alarms Go Off in 'Supervivientes' Due to Koldo Royo's Confession: 'Very Sad'

In the latest gala of Supervivientes, Koldo Royo raised all alarms after being evacuated from the island due to health issues. After being attended to by the doctors, it was determined that Koldo could rejoin the contest, however, he expressed his desire to leave. "I'm very sad, it makes me sad to know that I'm at an age and I'd like to do many things," he confessed, lamenting his situation.

Koldo stated that he felt physically and emotionally exhausted, and explained that his body could no longer withstand the demands of the reality show. For that reason, even though the organization of Supervivientes doesn't consider that he should leave the contest, he ended up asking the audience for help. "If you want to support me, let me leave through the front door," he pleaded through tears.

| Mediaset

Koldo Royo Gives a Big Scare in Supervivientes

In the latest gala of Supervivientes, Koldo Royo once again captured the attention of the entire audience. After his desire to leave a few days ago, all eyes were on the chef and whether he remained firm in his decision. Koldo is not only determined to end his adventure, but his health issues caused him to be urgently evacuated.

Royo raised all alarms when, minutes before the gala, his health worsened and he began to suffer from dizziness and breathing problems. The medical team acted immediately and took Koldo off the island. Upon his return, he revealed that he was "very sad" about the state he was in and the decision he had made.

| Mediaset

"It makes me sad to know that I'm at an age, I'd like to do many things and my body is telling me that we've reached the end," he explained. Koldo confessed that his mood has declined and he expressed difficulties in breathing and body aches. "I feel fine, but psychologically I'm very tired and the body is without muscle mass," he noted.

Despite his condition, the doctors of Supervivientes determined that he could continue in the contest. However, Koldo reaffirmed his idea of ending his experience and entrusted himself to the audience. He asked his followers for help to leave and not have to resign and "leave through the back door," thus avoiding the penalty.

Koldo Royo Reaffirms His Idea of Leaving Supervivientes

Koldo has reached his limit and for him Supervivientes no longer makes sense if good health doesn't accompany him. Lately, his condition has worsened and, faced with the idea of adding more days, the chef has stood firm. "I'm already paying for the two months of wanting to be a youngster, I'm sad because the experience is wonderful," he said at last night's gala.

The salvation ceremony continued without Koldo, leaving Joshua, Makoke, and Manuel at risk of expulsion. Joshua was finally saved by the audience, celebrating emotionally and dedicating words to his loved ones. Therefore, the chef remains nominated and trusts that his followers will help him end his contest with dignity.

"I'm very sorry, but I don't want to leave through the back, if you want to support me, let me leave through the front door, leave well," he pleaded. After his plea, Carlos Sobera informed him for his peace of mind that the medical check-up had gone well. "In the tests, there are no alterations that advise your departure from the program, for all this, you can rejoin the beach," Sobera communicated.

Koldo reacted with joy to the good news, but this didn't change his idea of leaving the contest. Now everything is in the hands of his followers and we'll see if they make his desire to return to Spain in the coming days a reality.