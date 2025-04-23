Alarms Go Off in the Royal Family After What Happened with Queen Sofía: There Is Proof

Queen Sofía participated in the tribute to Pope Francis, accompanying King Felipe and Queen Letizia at the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid. Dressed in strict mourning, the emeritus showed a serene and respectful demeanor during the solemn event. However, what caught attention was what happened with Queen Sofía during the event: she was supported by the kings.

Felipe and Letizia did not take their eyes off Sofía while she greeted those present. In fact, at one point, the queen gave her a look that her mother-in-law replied to in an attempt to reassure her. This raised alarms about the reason for the kings' concern for the emeritus.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Sofía Reappears with the Kings

Queen Sofía attended the papal tribute held at the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid, where the kings awaited her. Upon her arrival, Sofía affectionately greeted her daughter-in-law Letizia with two kisses, showing closeness and cordiality. Subsequently, she patiently waited for Felipe to finish a conversation before greeting him, thus showing her respect for protocol.

But what raised alarms is that Queen Sofía was constantly watched by the kings. Letizia did not take her eyes off her mother-in-law while waiting for Felipe to finish greeting the other guests. Doña Sofía, aware that the queen was watching her, gestured for her to stop worrying.

| Europa Press

This exchange of looks and gestures has raised alarms about the reason for so much concern from the Royal Family for Sofía. It is the first time that a certain unease is noticed for the emeritus, whom Letizia firmly held by the arm.

The queen ensured she was comfortable and made sure to stay with her at all times. Similarly, Felipe also kept an eye on his mother when he finished attending to everyone present. Such dedication and attention to Queen Sofía highlight the Royal Family's concern for her well-being.

While it is true that the emeritus doesn't have serious health problems, her advanced age limits her movements. Therefore, in certain situations, she requires help like the one Letizia provided in her last joint appearance.

Queen Sofía Keeps the Royal Family on Alert

In recent days, the Spanish royal family has shown notable attention toward Queen Sofía. The scandals of Juan Carlos and the emeritus's advanced age have made the kings close ranks around her. At the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid, although Felipe and Letizia arrived before Sofía, she hurried to join them.

As soon as she got out of the vehicle, Letizia offered her arm to Sofía in a gesture of support and closeness, evidencing her concern for her. During the tribute, the queen was especially alert to her mother-in-law, ensuring she was comfortable.

| Europa Press

This behavior is not isolated; on previous occasions, such as last summer, the queen has been alert to Sofía's well-being. King Felipe has also shown his affection for his mother on various occasions, such as during her recent hospitalization.

For the Spanish monarchy, Queen Sofía's role has been, and continues to be, impeccable. The kings are aware of this, and although there may have been some discrepancies in the past, things are different now.

The attention that both Felipe and Letizia publicly dedicate to her is a clear example of the great respect and affection they have for her. The image of family unity is crucial for the stability of the Crown, and Sofía plays a leading role in this.