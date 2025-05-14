Absolute shock: they confirm the open secret about Kiko Hernández and José Ortega Cano

Last Monday, information was revealed that has Kiko Hernández and José Ortega Cano as protagonists. The former contestant of the third edition of Gran Hermano contacted the widower of Rocío Jurado from Tentáculos, the show he collaborates with. A phone call, witnessed by the entire audience, with which Hernández wanted to give the retired bullfighter some relevant information.

The intention of Fran Antón's husband was to inform Ortega Cano of the new schedule of the program broadcast on Ten. It should be noted that starting this week, the magazine, which is now called Ni que fuéramos Tentáculos, can be seen between 5:15 PM and 7 PM. A strategy aimed at capturing the audience that used to watch the show previously presented by María Patiño.

Meanwhile, the second segment of the program, which includes the tagline Prime time, airs from 8:30 PM to 9:45 PM.

Kiko Hernández gets Ortega Cano to take a live phone call

The program presented by Carlota Corredera, aware of the challenge for the audience to learn the new schedule, decided to call numerous well-known figures to inform them of the change. One of them was José Ortega Cano, who spoke with Kiko Hernández and was very alert at all times to the instructions the collaborator provided.

Belén Esteban and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada were other well-known figures the program contacted to keep them informed of the new time slot from which they broadcast.

| Europa Press

As for Gloria Camila's father, he reacted surprisingly well upon hearing the commentator's voice. The man from Cartagena, who admitted that he wasn't watching Tentáculos at that moment, took note of the mentioned schedules.

Kiko Hernández, meanwhile, shared his desire for him to watch it and even send them a message. "I'll keep it in mind," affirmed the bullfighter, who also noted that he was doing well.

Kiko Hernández and Ortega Cano speak again after a period of conflict

After hanging up the call, Hernández quickly spoke up: "This is history for Ten's television," he stated, unable to hide his emotion. A gesture that made it clear that the commentator did not expect the ex of Ana María Aldón, whom he has criticized many times, to answer his call.

In the studio, Carlota Corredera recalled the moment when the bullfighter took both her and Kiko to court. A lawsuit that they both won, after which Ortega Cano has had no problem speaking publicly by phone.

| TEN TV

It should be remembered that Ortega Cano expressed his discomfort on numerous occasions about Sálvame, the show where Corredera and Hernández worked, accusing it of damaging his image.

An attitude that contrasts with the kindness with which Ortega Cano answered the call from the Madrid collaborator this Monday. It remains to be seen if the bullfighter will indeed join the audience of the new show, as Kiko and Carlota wish.