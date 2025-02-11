Yola Berrocal Reappears After Iker Casillas Scandal and Confesses Everything

Days after learning all the details about the latest scandal involving Iker Casillas, Yola Berrocal has reappeared in Madrid. She took the opportunity to confess to the press everything she knows about the latest controversy involving the footballer and her client, Claudia Bavel.

There is no doubt that, in recent weeks, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper has become one of the main figures in our country's social press. All this after part of his personal life was exposed.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @imclaudiabavel

However, what really put Iker Casillas in a bind were the statements Claudia Bavel made during her visit to ¡De Viernes! on January 31.

That day, the adult content creator did not hesitate to share with the program some of the conversations she had with the athlete during their relationship.

A situation that, as expected, provoked an immediate reaction from Iker Casillas. The former footballer issued a statement through social media where he announced that he had "given instructions for any violation of my privacy and/or honor[...]to be legally pursued."

| Europa Press

Now, with this issue resonating more than ever, a team from Europa Press had the opportunity to speak with Yola Berrocal, Claudia's current representative.

Unreservedly, the right-hand woman of the adult film actress broke her silence to confess what she knows about the latest scandal involving her client and Iker Casillas.

Yola Berrocal Reappears Before the Press After the Scandal of Claudia Bavel and Iker Casillas Comes to Light

There is no doubt that, thanks to her position as Claudia Bavel's representative, Yola Berrocal is one of the people who knows the Iker Casillas scandal best.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

That's why a team of reporters from the aforementioned news agency didn't hesitate to ask her about this entire controversy. Questions that the TV personality did not refuse to answer.

First, Yola Berrocal wanted to reveal how her client is doing after her latest television interview. In recent days, Claudia has been heavily criticized for making certain information about Iker Casillas public:

"As a manager, I can tell you that I can't tell you... She is fine, calmer. She is wonderful, she is an unbelievable person," the representative assured.

However, when asked if Iker Casillas has contacted her client after the statements she made on social media, Yola Berrocal was very clear. "I am not the right person to talk about this issue. They are the protagonists."