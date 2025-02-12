Madrid's Wax Museum Confesses About Princess Leonor: 'An Experience...'

The Madrid Wax Museum had a challenging project ahead related to Princess Leonor: making her figure. From the museum, they confess that it wasn't an easy task due to the heiress's delicate features, although they claim it is "a unique experience." Elsa Neri has been working on the sculpture for months and it is now ready to be displayed to the public.

It will happen next Friday, February 14, and the anticipation to see it is high. From the Wax Museum, they assure that Leonor is "one of the most awaited and requested figures by our visitors." The nervousness is very present, as, being a public figure, all eyes will scrutinize the wax sculpture down to the last detail.

The Wax Museum Confirms the Latest About Princess Leonor

Everything is ready for this Friday, when the Madrid Wax Museum will present its latest acquisition to the public. For months, work has been done to polish every detail of what will be the new statue of Princess Leonor.

From the museum, they have confirmed that it hasn't been an easy task due to the princess's delicate features. Her sculptor, Elsa Neri, who came from Mexico, has tried to replicate every expression and reality of Leonor down to the last detail. "It is a unique experience," explain the museum managers about having Princess Leonor among their characters.

The heiress's figure will become a new attraction of the museum, joining other relevant personalities from Spanish history and culture. Additionally, it represents an update of the one made in 2014, as Felipe's daughter has undergone a notable change.

The creation of Leonor's figure has been a complex process that required an exhaustive study of her image. Neri had to deal with the young heiress's delicate and subtle features, seeking the greatest possible fidelity. And it seems that the result has been entirely satisfactory for its creator.

"When I finish, it's because I consider the result to be good," she stated, confessing not to be nervous about the presentation. However, it should be noted that in Leonor's case, it hasn't been easy to work on her sculpture. Especially because, unlike other characters, she worked "blind" without being able to count on her physical presence.

The Wax Museum Presents the New Princess Leonor

The Madrid Wax Museum has confirmed that Princess Leonor's figure is ready to be exhibited to the public. The creation of the sculpture has caused great anticipation among the media and the general public. A large majority is eager to see the work done by the Mexican artist and whether she has managed to capture the true future queen.

Considering the uniqueness of the situation, the project has undoubtedly been one of the most complicated they have faced. In fact, this challenge delayed the presentation, which was originally planned for December.

Everything begins with a special clay base, which allows for adjustments before the final phase. Once the basic structure is approved, the figure is constructed in silicone or plaster, durable materials that ensure longevity. The final touch is given by details such as resin eyes and real hair, which are incorporated for a more realistic finish.

The creation process of the figure was particularly complicated because the Royal Family did not provide measurements or attend the museum. On some occasions, the sculptor even resorted to the image of women with similar characteristics to Leonor to ensure greater precision in the figure.

We will have to wait until next Friday to see if the Wax Museum has truly managed to capture a perfect Princess Leonor.