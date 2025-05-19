The video that will sink Pelayo Díaz when 'Supervivientes' ends: a serious betrayal

This week the audience of Supervivientes has witnessed the punishment imposed for seriously breaking the contest rules on the members of Playa Furia. The components of the mentioned team kept food and meat leftovers in their pockets to give them to one of their companions. Meanwhile, in Playa Calma a camera discovered Pelayo Díaz doing something that also broke the game rules.

The designer and his companions were lucky enough to enjoy the reward that the organization of Supervivientes decided to take away from the opposing team. However, when they had already been warned that the time to eat had ended, the Asturian was recorded putting food in his mouth.

On social media, the program's followers have shown indignation with this gesture. In fact, they have demanded that, although the inhabitants of Playa Furia have been punished, the designer should also be made to pay for breaking the rules.

Pelayo Díaz is questioned for breaking the rules of Supervivientes

The truth is that the stylist's signing for Supervivientes surprised many. Almost three months after the contest's premiere, Pelayo decided to open up by sharing a large part of his life story. It was when crossing the 'Bridge of Emotions' that the Asturian opened his heart, allowing the audience to get to know him a little better.

Pelayo Díaz referred to the bullying he suffered as a child, the success achieved in his professional career, and the death of two important people to him: Bimba Bosé and David Delfín.

The fact for which some program followers now question him comes to tarnish the image he is giving in the contest. Throughout these weeks we have seen how the former Masterchef Celebrity participant gave constant lessons in education to his companions. However, this gesture in which he was caught eating outside the allowed time shows that he is also human.

Pelayo Díaz already warned of his intentions before landing in Honduras

Hunger, fatigue, and the weather have taken a toll on him and the rest of the inhabitants of the Cayos Cochinos. It seems that this time Pelayo has been carried away by the survival instinct, tarnishing the title of exemplary contestant that he had been claiming until now.

Before jumping from the helicopter and starting his journey in Supervivientes, Díaz had already made clear what he feared most: "the coexistence." The television personality also assured that he had a lot of confidence in himself and his abilities.

Stating that, with his presence in Honduras, he sought to "raise the level of the Cayos Cochinos," when he returns he will have to explain the reason for this controversial gesture that the camera captured.