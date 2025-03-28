Urgent Statement from Shakira About Her Breakup with Gerard Piqué: 'For My Children...'

The breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué has become one of the most followed chapters by the media and public opinion. However, the story behind the scenes has a twist that few have heard: the resilience of a woman.

Despite her love life becoming the subject of rumors and speculations, the singer has managed to move forward. This way, she has faced the storm with the same passion with which she performs her songs.

In a recent interview, Shakira has opened up in a sincere and unique way about how, after the tough separation, she has found a way to dance over the wounds. Words that have left no one indifferent.

| Europa Press

Urgent Statement from Shakira About Her Breakup with Gerard Piqué

In a conversation with the media outlet NMás, Shakira has been open: "The thing about healing processes takes many years. But look, one thing I've learned is that one can be happy even with pain. A deep pain, or some wound that doesn't heal."

The singer has compared her experience to that of someone who moves forward despite difficulties. Despite feeling the pain in her feet after hours of dancing, she continues enjoying the party.

| Europa Press

"Like when you're at the party and your feet already hurt, but you keep dancing. That's happened to me," she shared with her characteristic touch of optimism. For Shakira, each person finds their own way to overcome adversities.

In her case, music has been her greatest tool to release that weight: "Writing for me is an important cathartic process. God has given me that ability to express myself in that way and that's how I wash my wounds. Some will see it well, others will see it badly," she explained.

| Europa Press

Shakira Has Broken the Silence

What the singer has shared is not just a lesson about overcoming, but also about responsibility. "I am responsible for myself and for being well, for my children and for my children," she stated firmly.

Indeed, despite the difficulties, Shakira has not let her emotional life affect her role as a mother or her professional career. Therefore, while she continues with her tour through Latin America, she has not hesitated to express her feelings through her songs.

Although there have been no shortage of criticisms and indirect remarks toward Gerard Piqué, Shakira has been clear: her goal is to move forward and heal. With her energy, her music, and the strength she has always shown, the Colombian remains an example of resilience.