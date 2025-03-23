Urgent Statement from Jessica Bueno, Kiko Rivera's Ex: There's No Turning Back Now

Jessica Bueno has broken her silence. After weeks of speculation, Kiko Rivera's ex has decided to speak out about her current state. She has done so through her social media, with a clear and direct message in which she has confirmed that she is ready to move forward with her personal life.

Her breakup with Luitingo has been much talked about. The relationship came to an end amid rumors and tensions. Now, Jessica is determined to turn the page and has confessed that her priority is different: She wants to focus on her well-being and her children.

| @jessica_bueno

"Hello, how are you? I've had a busy week," she began saying in her Instagram stories, reflecting with her words the whirlwind of emotions she is experiencing in these tough times. However, she maintains a positive attitude and doesn't let sadness overcome her. On the contrary, she is focused on her present and her future.

Jessica Bueno, Kiko Rivera's Ex, Makes a Statement Through Her Social Media

Jessica Bueno has found refuge in her work. Recently, she has been collaborating on the show ¡De Viernes!, a new professional challenge that is serving as a distraction. "I already told you that March was coming with many things, hopefully April and all the months of the year will be the same," she wrote.

Her busy schedule is an escape valve, allowing her to channel her thoughts and focus on what really matters. "It's been very good for me because I get distracted with my work thinking about other topics," she confessed. Television and her personal projects have become her best therapy.

| Mediaset

But it's not the only thing helping her. Jessica Bueno has also revealed another essential pillar in this process: "Here I am at my psychologist's door, which is also helping me a lot," she shared with her followers.

Her message is clear: she is on the path to healing. She doesn't want to look back. She wants to move forward.

Jessica Bueno Wants to Continue Taking Care of Her Mental Health and Her Child with Kiko Rivera

Kiko Rivera's ex has clear ideas. Her emotional well-being is her priority. "There's no turning back," her words seem to say.

| Instagram, @jessica_bueno

Luitingo is already part of the past. Her present and future are focused on herself and her children. The two she has with Jota Peleteiro and the eldest from her relationship with Kiko Rivera.

With this firm decision, Jessica shows that she is ready for a new stage. Her message is inspiring, it is the reflection of a woman who, after a difficult time, has decided to take control of her life. Above all, to move forward.