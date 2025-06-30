Confirmed, he ignores Hansi Flick to play with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Ultimate betrayal'

Barça under Hansi Flick is completing a great summer transfer window. They have already secured the signings of Nico Williams and Joan García and, if nothing goes wrong, they could even try to bring in Marcus Rashford, Manchester United forward. However, whenever there are signings, there must be departures, especially now that Barça needs "fair play" to be able to register: a star ignores Flick and leaves with Ronaldo.

Barça already knows that a star who was close to Barcelona has given up and, as a result, will join Cristiano Ronaldo's team, the historic Portuguese goal scorer. The betrayal of Hansi Flick is at its peak, since we are talking about a star who had committed to Barça and, after weeks of waiting, has decided to leave with Cristiano Ronaldo. Not all footballers are like Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor: this star hesitates, abandons Hansi Flick and is going to earn a real fortune with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer what he once was, but he is still key in convincing and persuading great talents. Hansi Flick has fallen victim to this persuasive ability, since they have missed out on a signing for their Barça: they are left behind and go with Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia. Barça, who have secured Joan García and Nico Williams and are well on their way to signing Marcus Rashford, are now saying goodbye to a world-class star: he is going to Saudi Arabia, farewell Hansi Flick.

Confirmed, ignores Hansi Flick to play with Cristiano Ronaldo: "Ultimate betrayal"

Barça's transfer window is going from good to very good, but Hansi Flick already knows that not everything can be good news. In this regard, Hansi Flick already knows that they have missed out on signing a winger who, after talking with Cristiano Ronaldo, has decided to go to Saudi Arabia. That being said, this world-class star will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo and won't sign for Barça, who are now focused on finalizing the arrival of Nico Williams, Spanish forward.

The betrayal of Hansi Flick is considerable, especially because this player, who is very important in the Premier League, had committed to wait for Barça until the end of the window. However, he has realized that Barça are very serious about Nico Williams and, therefore, has decided to accept Cristiano Ronaldo's offer, the Portuguese star. Now Barça are thinking about Marcus Rashford, who, together with Nico Williams and Joan García, would be the third reinforcement for the German Hansi Flick's squad at Can Barça this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo calls him and convinces him, farewell Barça and farewell Hansi Flick: "Mother of God..."

The ultimate betrayal is about to be completed, although this player in question has a strong reason: Barça have "discarded" him to prioritize the signing of Nico Williams. This player is none other than Luis Díaz, Liverpool forward who already knows that Barça don't put him at the top of their priority list.

Luis Díaz has received a massive offer from Al-Nassr, the Arab club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays and, if nothing changes, he will sign for the Saudi team this summer. Barça had a verbal agreement with Luis Díaz, but Joan Laporta has opted for Nico Williams and the signing of the Colombian has been relegated to the background.

Now Díaz will go with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star who will continue to lead Al-Nassr's attack this coming season: his goal is to reach 1,000 goals (1,000) in official matches.