Calls for more deportations after a Moroccan man sexually assaults a young woman in Lérida

A new sexual assault in Catalonia has ignited the debate about foreign criminality. On June 29, a 24-year-old man of Moroccan nationality was arrested at the municipal swimming pools in the Balàfia neighborhood in Lérida after sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman. According to El Caso, the assailant, identified as L.E.C., took advantage of the crowd at the pool due to the heat wave to commit the crime.

The victim noticed the unwanted touching and alerted the Urban Guard, who arrested the man. During the arrest, the detainee resisted, which led to an additional charge of assaulting law enforcement officers. This sexual assault adds to other recent ones in Catalonia, such as the one in Girona, where a 22-year-old man assaulted a homeless woman.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The case has reignited the controversy about the growing insecurity and the presence of foreign criminals in the region. Vox leader in Catalonia, Ignacio Garriga, has replied to the news by calling for more drastic measures. Through social media, Garriga has shown his outrage at the events. "Catalonia is the region where ALL its provinces lead in the number of rapes. How long will they keep importing criminals? Let them go back to their country!":

The reality of the data

The assault in Lérida is part of a concerning context of increasing violence in Catalonia, as indicated by data from the Ministry of the Interior. In the first quarter of 2025, sexual assaults in the region increased by 26.8%. This data confirms that, although overall criminality has dropped by 4.1%, crimes such as homicides and sexual assaults continue to rise.

Concern about the growth of this type of crime has led various sectors of society to demand stronger measures. According to some testimonies, criminality, especially sexual assaults, is being committed mainly by foreigners. This reality has caused a debate about immigration policies and the deportation of foreign criminals.

Meanwhile, police unions warn about the increasing violence officers face on the streets. The lack of control in certain neighborhoods and the presence of criminals from different parts of the world, combined with the ineffectiveness of some public policies, are exacerbating insecurity in the region. Mossos d'Esquadra have intercepted thousands of firearms during operations against organized crime, but the situation remains serious.