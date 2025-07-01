An internal split attacks CUP for their 'reactionary drift'

CUP is experiencing a deep crisis after their huge electoral failure in the most recent regional elections. The so-called "Procés Garbí," a change in strategy to make CUP a party more open to agreements, hasn't been well received by all sectors. This strategy aims to position CUP as an actor that can twist PSC's arm within Parliament.

However, this shift toward a more negotiator stance has caused great unrest among the most radical sectors. These sectors accuse CUP's new leadership of adopting positions that contradict their essence. They highlight, for example, their involvement in institutional management and their approach to PSC, a party that has historically been seen as an ideological adversary.

| E-Noticies

One of the most recent examples that has exposed this internal division is the article published by Àlex Altadill in Horitzò magazine. In his article, Altadill denounces what he considers a "reactionary drift" by part of the party. He refers, essentially, to CUP's support in Girona for an eviction carried out by the municipal government.

Altadill claims that CUP is betraying their principles by backing eviction policies that affect working families. In his criticism, he also points out the contradiction between CUP's supposed anti-system stance and their alignment with institutional policies that favor the capitalist system. In short, we are witnessing the classic tension between ideological purism and the reality of managing power.

Is this the last bullet left for CUP?

The criticism isn't limited to the decisions made by 'cupaire' mayors, but also points to a broader ideological shift within the party. Altadill refers to this change as a form of "dilution" within the popular movement, in which CUP loses their original identity. According to him, the party is giving in to the temptation of political negotiation with the forces of power, which puts their legitimacy as a revolutionary organization at risk.

Within this crossroads, CUP faces a very delicate and even existential situation. The big question is whether this change in direction will allow them to rise again or, on the contrary, if this is the party's last term. What nobody seems to notice within the party is that CUP's decline is just a particular case of the decline of "procesisme."