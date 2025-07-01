Vox accuses PSC of hiding the truth about insecurity and immigration in Barcelona

Vox has accused PSC of manipulating reality regarding security and immigration in Barcelona. They did so after the latest results of the municipal barometer. Gonzalo de Oro, Vox's spokesperson in the City Council, considers that the study is "a propaganda tool" for PSC. According to the spokesperson, the goal is to hide the real problems in the city, such as the growing insecurity.

Certainly, insecurity has been (and is) a central topic in debates among Barcelona residents. However, the municipal barometer has relegated security to second place, being surpassed by housing. Vox believes this is an attempt by PSC to downplay the growing criminality. Despite the increase in crimes such as violent robberies and sexual assaults, the barometer doesn't reflect this reality:

According to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior, sexual assaults have increased by 26.8% in 2025. Vox criticizes that this increase isn't adequately reflected in the barometer. In addition, the study downplays the problems arising from irregular immigration and incivility in the city.

| Europa Press

Vox believes that uncontrolled immigration is linked to the growing criminality. Despite this, PSC still doesn't acknowledge it. In this regard, Oro accuses PSC of "importing criminals" and "whitewashing" the situation. The barometer mentions that only 5.7% of citizens see immigration as a problem. Vox believes that this figure is actually much higher.

More criticism from the opposition

Regarding the barometer, the study has shown that Collboni receives acceptable results, but with moderate approval. The opposition has pointed out that the city's reality doesn't match the data. From PP, Juan Milián has criticized the barometer, pointing out that the results were obtained before the recent scandals that have affected PSC.

Thus, Vox and other sectors of the opposition accuse PSC of manipulating the data for their own benefit. Meanwhile, the growing concern about insecurity and illegal immigration remains a hot topic in Barcelona. It's worth noting that repeat offenses still aren't under control, which reaffirms the climate of insecurity and impunity.