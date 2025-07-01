The ordeal of residents continues in Mataró's riot-stricken neighborhood

Residents of Mataró continue to experience a climate of growing insecurity. Reports of disturbances and assaults haven't stopped, with the latest episode taking place on the night of June 29. According to the Patrulla Vecinal Mataró account, a knife fight was reported on Passeig Ramon Berenguer. The shouting and the presence of ambulances caused great alarm. Residents lament the lack of security in the area, stating that they no longer know if they live in Mataró or in a crime series.

This incident is just the latest in a series of violent episodes in the city. Mataró has been classified as one of the most dangerous municipalities in Catalonia. According to the data, Mataró ended 2023 in sixth place in the national ranking for robberies with violence, with a rate of 494.3 robberies per 100,000 inhabitants. The city remains one of the most affected by crime, which worries both residents and local politicians.

Last January, Partido Popular of Mataró demanded the urgent convening of a Local Security Board. Cristian Escribano, spokesperson for PP, described the situation as "extremely worrying" and criticized the lack of action from the municipal government. "It's unsustainable for the city to remain a hotspot of insecurity without the mayor taking clear measures," he stated.

| TV Mataró

Disturbances within the town

The situation isn't limited to robberies. In April 2025, Mataró was the scene of disturbances led by squatters, similar to those experienced in Salt. A group of squatters and their supporters attacked Mossos d'Esquadra and the Local Police to prevent the arrest of a sub-Saharan squatter.

During the night, several dumpsters were set on fire and urban furniture was destroyed. The disturbances left a widespread sense of insecurity among residents of the Cerdanyola neighborhood, who also reported threats of reprisals from the squatters.

Fear took hold of residents, who report threats from the squatters, even with the possibility that buildings could be set on fire. This situation of violence and lack of control in the neighborhood has been heavily criticized by inhabitants, who accuse the local government of not doing enough to guarantee their safety. In addition, the growing presence of squatters in the city remains a problem without a clear solution.