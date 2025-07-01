Today is the day: Barça makes Lamine Yamal's huge news official, maximum excitement

Next season will bring a series of changes within Barça, changes aimed at keeping the team's competitiveness after a very successful campaign. Amid rumors about signings and departures, the club is actively working to strengthen its squad. Hansi Flick, together with Deco, is already planning both additions and departures, seeking the necessary balance to avoid losing the advantage they've gained.

| @FCBarcelona

One of the moves confirmed by sporting director Deco is the arrival of Joan García, which has been finalized and he's already preparing to wear Barça's jersey. In addition, the signing of Nico Williams is very close, a promising winger who's coming to reinforce the attacking area.

However, not only are there additions, departures are also being sought. The most notable is Ansu Fati, whose future is already set for Monaco, as he's seeking a new challenge far from Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal takes advantage of Ansu Fati's farewell

Amid all these signings and departures, there's one player who won't be touched: Lamine Yamal, the young Barça gem who's earned a place in the first team. At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has shown he has the potential to be considered one of the best in the world. His ability to take on defenders, his speed, and his vision have made him a key piece for the future of the club currently managed by Hansi Flick.

That's why Barça not only wants him on the field, they also want to make the most of his potential off it. From the very beginning, the club has decided that Lamine Yamal will be the face of the new jersey and of the promotional campaigns that will be carried out. But that's not all, because he'll do it with the "10" on his back.

Lamine Yamal will wear the number "10", the most iconic number in the history of the Catalan club. This decision isn't just a formality. It's a recognition of his great quality and the central role he'll play in FC Barcelona's immediate future.

The "10" jersey, passed down by legends like Messi and Ronaldinho, will be worn by Lamine Yamal, which highlights Barça's trust in his future. This move isn't just significant in sporting terms, but also economically. The club knows that Lamine's image will be a powerful magnet for revenue through jersey sales and related promotions.