Barça are working tirelessly in the transfer market and Alejandro Balde knows it. After a successful season, the culé club is focused on strengthening their squad to keep their competitiveness. The goalkeeping position has already been improved with the arrival of Joan García, but there are other areas on the field that also need to be reviewed.

The full-backs, despite the doubts caused by Gerard Martín and Héctor Fort, don't seem likely to be renewed. Joao Cancelo's name has been mentioned a lot in recent hours, but the reality is that the Portuguese player has a difficult time returning. Alejandro Balde and Koundé are far ahead of him, so Cancelo could become a problem for the locker room.

However, after several meetings, Joan Laporta and Deco have decided to focus their efforts on another area of the field. Specifically, on the wingers. This is where the signing of Nico Williams comes into play, a close friend of Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal.

It's now official, only 1 day left for the signing of Nico Williams: Alejandro Balde has won

Through his release clause, which amounts to €58 million, Barça secure Nico Williams, one of the most promising talents in Spanish soccer. The deal is so advanced that everything indicates the signing will be official in the coming hours. Alejandro Balde is already celebrating it.

The sources closest to the operation agree that Nico Williams's signing for Barça will take place on July 1. This date has an essential reason: to ensure that the transfer is included in the club's next financial year. If the payment is made earlier, Joan Laporta would be putting Barça's financial stability at risk, which could affect their ability to comply with the 1:1 rule.

Nico Williams agrees to wait until July 1 to make it official

Joan Laporta has shown, once again, his ability to manage the club's resources with astuteness. It's a calculated move that will allow Barça to strengthen their squad without compromising their financial stability. Nico Williams will join the culé squad starting July 1, the day when Deco will make the payment for his clause.

Nico Williams's arrival at Barça is a clear sign of Joan Laporta's ambition to remain at the top of European soccer. With his speed and one-on-one skills, Nico brings qualities that FC Barcelona need to make a leap in quality. His arrival, which will take place tomorrow, July 1, strengthens the left wing of Camp Nou, where he'll play with his close friend, Alejandro Balde.