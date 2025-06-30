Bombshell! Mikel Arteta knocks out Florentino Pérez: 'First it was Zubimendi and now...'

It's clear that Real Madrid needed changes after a truly lackluster year, and Florentino Pérez didn't hesitate for a second. He dismissed Carlo Ancelotti after the last league match, and Xabi Alonso took charge with a clear goal: to win the Club World Cup. Madridist fans need some joy, and FIFA's new competition could be the solution to calm spirits and reach 100% at the start of the next season.

In an attempt to lift the trophy, Xabi Alonso has had to make significant changes to Real Madrid's line-up. In the first two matches, he tried the usual system, but the team left many doubts. That's why, against Salzburg, the coach from Donostia made the decision to go with the tactic that has brought him so much joy: 3-5-2.

Xabi Alonso decided to place three center-backs in defense to allow the full-backs to push forward. Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, and Huijsen were chosen, but to keep this system throughout the season, more signings will be necessary. Florentino Pérez, aware of the situation, is open to bringing in a defender from Valencia who Xabi likes a lot, but it seems that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has the advantage.

Mikel Arteta repeats what happened with Zubimendi

Arsenal is becoming Real Madrid's nemesis. Let's remember that Mikel Arteta managed to eliminate Los Blancos from the last edition of the Champions League. But also, in the transfer market, the Gunners are directly interfering with Florentino Pérez's main desires.

Zubimendi, for example, was one of Xabi Alonso's top requests, and Florentino Pérez tried to sign him. However, the Real Sociedad midfielder has decided to sign for Arsenal, leaving Madrid wanting more.

Now, a new case is repeating itself: this time, the main character is none other than Cristhian Mosquera, Valencia's defender.

Cristhian Mosquera rejects Florentino Pérez: he goes with Mikel Arteta

Cristhian Mosquera, at just 21 years old, is already considered one of the most promising center-backs in world soccer. So much so that Real Madrid and Arsenal are fighting to secure his services. However, Mosquera's contract ends next year, so his future should be decided this summer.

Florentino Pérez is trying to fulfill Xabi Alonso's wishes, while Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his defense. For now, what we know is that Arsenal has sent a €20 million offer that has been rejected: Valencia is asking for more money.