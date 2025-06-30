Joan Laporta seals the signing of the summer, 18 years old and better than Julián Álvarez: '1M...'

Julián Álvarez, Argentine forward for Atlético de Madrid, is liked by Barça, but his signing is completely ruled out for this summer transfer window. Joan Laporta, however, wants to sign a forward with scoring ability who can start to replace Robert Lewandowski and, therefore, has decided to turn to the transfer market. Said and done: Joan Laporta secures the major signing of the summer, an 18-year-old forward arrives at Barça and could even end up being better than Julián Álvarez, a top forward.

Barça hasn't forgotten about Julián Álvarez, but, meanwhile, they're working to secure the promotion of forward Jan Virgili to the first team. Virgili comes from Juvenil A and, in addition to being involved with the first team, it can't be ruled out that he'll have a place in Hansi Flick's squad designed by Joan Laporta.

Laporta believes Virgili is a great project for the future and wants him to start getting minutes: his debut in the preseason tour of Asia is more than assured.