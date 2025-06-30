AS Monaco give FC Barcelona a double reason to celebrate: 'We're signing Ansu Fati and...'

Ansu Fati's time at Barça is coming to an end after several years of trying to recover the level he showed in his first and spectacular appearances. Many compared him to Leo Messi, but injuries abruptly halted his progress. Currently, Ansu is a shadow of what he was and what he could have become, which has led FC Barcelona to force his departure.

It is already known that AS Monaco will be his next destination. The Principality's team wants to build a new and ambitious project, and they've set their sights on Ansu Fati. The agreement between all parties is complete and will become official once the medical examinations, which he has reportedly already passed successfully, are completed.

More signings for AS Monaco

In addition to Ansu Fati, AS Monaco has also finalized the signing of another star who was left behind: Paul Pogba. The Frenchman returns to the field after serving a doping ban. His addition further strengthens the club's aspirations for the upcoming season.

But AS Monaco isn't stopping there. The club has a third high-profile signing in mind: Marc-André ter Stegen, Barça's goalkeeper. Joan García's arrival at Camp Nou leaves no place for Ter Stegen, who will have to look for another team if he wants to play a decent number of minutes.

Ter Stegen appeals to AS Monaco

Joan García's arrival at Barça has been a surprise for many. The young goalkeeper has impressed in his performances at Espanyol and is emerging as the new starter between the posts. This leaves Ter Stegen in a complicated situation, with no space in the first team and a high likelihood of having to move on in the summer if he wants to play.

In this regard, AS Monaco's interest seems like a very good option for Ter Stegen. The Monegasque club is looking for an experienced and high-quality goalkeeper to face the upcoming season. Additionally, the possibility of reuniting with Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba could be an added attraction for the German.

AS Monaco is building a competitive and ambitious team for the upcoming season. With the addition of Ansu Fati, Paul Pogba, and possibly Marc-André ter Stegen, the Principality's club aims to make a qualitative leap in Ligue 1 and European competitions. For Barça, these departures represent an opportunity to restructure their squad and lighten their wage bill.