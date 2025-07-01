Real Madrid make the injury official, goodbye to the World Cup: opportunity for Raúl Asencio

Real Madrid face Juventus today in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup. The moment of truth has arrived: a defeat sends you home. Xabi Alonso knows it and won't hold anything back.

The white team's coach will field his best possible eleven to overcome the Italians. The pressure is at its highest and Real Madrid arrive prepared for a match that could shape the course of the tournament. However, Xabi Alonso will have to face Juventus after learning about the injury of one of his players.

The formation, no surprises: Raúl Asencio will remain a substitute

With the question about Mbappé's physical condition still unsolved, Xabi Alonso will repeat the plan used against Salzburg. The three-center-back defense produced better results than the usual four-man backline. However, Raúl Asencio won't be among the chosen ones.

The youth player didn't play against Salzburg and the team gained defensive solidity while also creating more space in attack. The gamble paid off and, for that reason, it's most likely that Xabi Alonso will repeat the system and names to face Juventus. Therefore, Raúl Asencio will start on the bench.

The defense will be formed by Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, and Dean Huijsen. On the flanks, Alexander-Arnold and Fran García will play as wing-backs, providing depth and range. In midfield, Valverde, Bellingham, and Arda will be responsible for controlling the pace of the match.

Up front, Gonzalo García will join Vinícius in the attack. The young youth player is gaining prominence and is emerging as one of Xabi Alonso's main bets for this Club World Cup. However, David Alaba won't be there.

David Alaba left out of the Club World Cup

David Alaba has been injured again and won't be able to participate further in the tournament. He is suffering from a new soleus injury and will be sidelined for at least three weeks. His participation in the Club World Cup is over and Raúl Asencio will take his place in the rotation: right now, he is the fourth center-back.

This new injury makes his future at Real Madrid even more complicated. After several seasons plagued by physical problems, his performance is far from what a club like the white team demands. Xabi Alonso needs players who are available and in top form, David Alaba isn't part of his plans.

Uncertain future for David Alaba and opportunity for Raúl Asencio

Florentino Pérez has tried to find a way out for David Alaba. The club has explored the possibility of terminating his contract amicably, but the defender isn't willing. Alaba wants to fulfill his final year of contract at Madrid, even if it means not playing.

A delicate situation that adds to the team's sporting urgencies. Tonight, without David Alaba and with everything at stake, Real Madrid will risk it all against Juventus in search of a place in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Raúl Asencio could get minutes coming off the bench.