Official, Gerard Romero confirms it: Hansi Flick doesn't want him, he's out, goodbye Barça

Barça's sporting management is working intensively to shape new signings, but also departures. With the footballers enjoying their well-deserved vacations, Deco is taking advantage of the time to make the first moves. After meeting with Hansi Flick in Formentera, the culé sporting director has work ahead for the coming weeks.

| FCB

Regarding signings, Deco has already secured the addition of Joan García, who had many offers to leave the Perico club, but who prioritized staying in the Catalan capital. However, Joan won't be the last addition Barça makes this summer. In fact, Hansi Flick has also requested the signing of Nico Williams.

However, as Gerard Romero mentioned on their Twitch channel, beyond arrivals, departures must also be considered. Deco is also actively working to try to place Hansi Flick's discards on the market. Pablo Torre's departure, for example, is getting closer, but Gerard Romero has explained that there's much more.

Gerard Romero confirms Hansi Flick's plans

As Gerard Romero explained, Hansi Flick's plan is clear. "Héctor Fort and a center-back are on the way out". A forceful statement, but one that makes perfect sense.

Barça's right-back, Héctor Fort, has had a testimonial role in the team this season under Hansi Flick's orders. The La Masia product, despite being one of the regular drafts, only played 628 minutes (628 min) over the course of the 20 matches in which he participated. Koundé is the undisputed starter in the position and Flick hasn't trusted the youth player when it comes to giving the Frenchman a rest.

Hansi Flick has shown more trust in Eric García, who has become a reliable substitute for the French international. The versatility of the Martorell native appeals to the German coach, who has also used him as a pivot. As a result, Héctor Fort would be on the way out and Valencia appears to be his possible destination.

Gerard Romero doesn't say it, but it's obvious: Andreas Christensen will also have to leave

Gerard Romero has pointed out Héctor Fort's name as a very likely departure this summer. However, they have also added that a center-back will accompany the youth player and it's very likely to be Andreas Christensen. Deco stated that "we have five center-backs and one has to leave, but Ronald Araújo won't leave."

Andreas Christensen has had a very poor season and has barely had continuity. Only in the final stretch did he have some prominence. The Dane is under contract until June 2026 and Barça would like to take advantage of a low-cost transfer before he becomes a free agent next summer.