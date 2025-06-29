Lidl's set your kids won't want to take off all summer: for just €6

Lidl has done it again with one of those launches that don't go unnoticed in stores and get people talking. This time, the move is about the youngest members of the household and arrives just in time. There are weeks when Lidl keeps an ace up its sleeve, and this is one of them.

Lidl's latest for this Thursday has all the ingredients to sneak into more than one family summer plan. It's not just any surprise, nor is it something that goes unnoticed. Lidl scores again with something practical, simple, and designed for everyday life.

A garment designed so the little ones stay comfortable

When the heat approaches, finding lightweight, cool, and practical clothes for children becomes a priority. Many families look for options that can withstand daily wear and tear. Lidl has thought of them and has created an interesting option to refresh the wardrobe without spending much.

This two-piece children's set is available on Lidl's website in colors that are very easy to match. Blue and green are the chosen shades, ideal for use throughout the season. These are garments that let children play, run, or rest with complete freedom of movement.

The T-jersey is short-sleeved and features a round neck, which ensures a comfortable fit without being tight. Meanwhile, the shorts have an elastic waistband and a drawstring, designed for better support. This set has been designed to keep up with the active pace children have in summer.

The fabric is another of its strong points, since it's made of pure cotton, ideal for the sensitive skin of the little ones. In addition, this type of material makes it easier for the skin to breathe and improves comfort. It's also suitable for tumble drying, which is an important advantage for everyday use.

Lidl set for children: sizes and price

This children's set is available in several sizes, from 2-4 years to 8-10 years, covering different stages of growth. The garment easily adapts to the child's body without restricting movement. It's a useful option both for those already attending school and for those just starting to explore.

Lidl is backing this set as part of its online offering, so it will only be available for a limited time. It can be purchased through its online store, with availability depending on stock.

The price of the set is 5.99 euros, a reasonable amount considering it includes two basic garments. For less than six euros, children will be ready for summer with comfortable clothing. It's an affordable proposal that doesn't overlook details or the quality of the materials.

Lidl continues to strengthen its children's fashion catalog with options designed for daily use. This set responds well to what families usually look for: comfort, easy washing, and a good price. A practical solution that arrives at just the right time to prepare the summer wardrobe.

