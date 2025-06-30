Goodbye Real Madrid, Luis Enrique pays €60M before it's too late: Raúl Asencio stays

Raúl Asencio proved to be a more than valid center-back for Real Madrid last season. He made his debut at a time of greatest need and quickly became a starter for Carlo Ancelotti thanks to his strong performances. However, since Xabi Alonso arrived on the bench, the level shown by the youth player is raising many doubts: his participation in the Club World Cup is concerning.

In the first match of the Club World Cup, against Al Hilal, Raúl Asencio committed a naive penalty that proved very costly. In the second, he was sent off seven minutes into the match. Without a doubt, the performance shown by Asencio is not good at all and Xabi Alonso is already looking for solutions in the transfer market.

Xabi Alonso wants to play with three center-backs: Raúl Asencio is the fourth option

To implement his system and play style, Xabi Alonso will need to make certain changes to Real Madrid's squad. Tchouaméni, Huijsen, and Rüdiger are the three starting center-backs, while Alaba, Raúl Asencio, and Militao are the substitutes. However, given the doubts raised by the three replacements, Florentino Pérez has focused his attention on a TOP center-back whose release clause is €60 million.

If Real Madrid manages to complete this signing, Raúl Asencio will be in trouble, as he could become Xabi Alonso's first discard. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has entered the scene. PSG's coach has set his sights on the same defender as the white club.

The player we're talking about is Yarek Gasiorowski, a center-back from Valencia. Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso have him in their sights, so this summer promises to be intense. If Yarek lands at Bernabéu, Raúl Asencio will have a high chance of leaving.

Yarek Gasiorowski appeals to PSG and Real Madrid

Yarek's contract with Valencia ends in 2027, but it's very likely that he'll leave before then. The "ché" club won't allow one of their best players to leave for free, so they'll try to get the most out of him this summer. Meanwhile, PSG and Real Madrid are closely following him.

Xabi Alonso is looking for a backup center-back for Real Madrid who can improve on the performance shown by Raúl Asencio. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique doesn't want to relax too much given Marquinhos's experience and has considered Yarek as an alternative. We'll see who wins, but it's clear that Yarek Gasiorowski's future will have consequences.