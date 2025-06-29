Mercadona has the ideal product to fight mosquitoes without chemicals: for €1.35

Mercadona has found a perfect option for hot days and uncomfortable nights. It's a product that offers you protection in a natural and effective way. It's ideal for when mosquitoes become a constant nuisance.

If you're looking for something that lets you enjoy summer without worries, Mercadona has it. With a formula that adapts to your needs, it's everything you're looking for to keep insects away. Best of all, without complications.

Natural protection against mosquitoes

This Mercadona product, under the Deliplus brand, is presented as a natural solution to repel mosquitoes. Its main component is citronella, known for its repellent properties. The spray is applied directly to the skin, creating an olfactory barrier that drives insects away.

In addition to its repellent function, it offers a refreshing sensation thanks to its citrus aroma. It's ideal for hot days, providing a pleasant experience when applied. Its spray format allows for quick and even application.

| Mercadona

Mercadona's Citronella Body Spray is an economical and accessible option for those seeking natural protection. It's available in a 5.1 fl. oz. (150 ml) bottle for 1.35 euros. Its quality-price ratio makes it a popular choice among consumers.

This product is suitable for daily use and in various outdoor situations. Its compact size makes it easy to carry, allowing you to take it in your purse or backpack. It's a practical and effective alternative to enjoy summer without discomfort.

Characteristics and benefits of citronella body spray

Citronella is an aromatic plant that has natural repellent properties. Its citrus aroma is unpleasant for mosquitoes, which helps keep them away. Using products with citronella is a natural way to protect yourself without resorting to harsh chemicals.

Mercadona's Citronella Body Spray is characterized by its light and refreshing formula. It doesn't leave greasy residues, which makes it comfortable for daily use. Its application is simple: just spray it on the skin and let it dry.

| en.e-noticies.cat, PearlyDaisy, Geanina Vlasceanu's Images, Getty Images de witsawat sananrum

This spray is ideal for those seeking effective protection against mosquitoes without using chemical products. Its citronella-based composition makes it a more natural and less invasive option. It's suitable for people with sensitive skin or for those who prefer more eco-friendly products.

In addition to its repellent function, Mercadona's Citronella Body Spray offers a refreshing sensation thanks to its citrus aroma. It's perfect for hot days, providing a pleasant experience when applied. Its spray format allows for quick and even application, making it easy to use anytime and anywhere.

Prices and offers updated on 06/26/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes