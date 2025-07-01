Official announcement, triple debut at Real Madrid today! Kylian Mbappé and 2 more signings

Real Madrid are playing today for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup against Juventus. The team led by Xabi Alonso comes into the match with confidence after their brilliant performance in the last group stage game. In that clash, Los Blancos showed their best version: intensity, quality, and efficiency; now they want to repeat the formula to keep advancing.

The prize offered by this competition goes far beyond prestige. The financial component of the Club World Cup is so attractive that it seems almost mandatory for Los Blancos to be in the final rounds due to their history, squad, and ambition. The next step on that path is to eliminate Juventus, in a duel that promises strong emotions.

Real Madrid-Juventus brings news

To face the challenge, Xabi Alonso will go with the same starting eleven that worked for him in the last match. Three-man defense, with Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, and the young Huijsen as pillars; on the flanks will be Arnold and Fran García, providing depth. From midfield forward, all talent: Fede, Bellingham, Arda, Vinícius, and the promising Gonzalo García.

A team prepared to dominate possession, press high, and be dangerous in attack. If the match gets complicated, Madrid have a very special card up their sleeve. Kylian Mbappé, the most desired "signing" by Xabi Alonso, is ready.

Kylian Mbappé is back, and he's not the only one

Xabi Alonso confirmed it in the pre-match press conference: "Kylian Mbappé is fine. There's a possibility he'll make his debut in the Club World Cup. I don't know how much, but there's a very high chance he'll play."

Kylian Mbappé hasn't yet made his debut under Xabi Alonso, and this could be his first appearance in the tournament. His presence on the bench already excites the fans, who hope to see his first minutes wearing white in the Club World Cup. However, Mbappé isn't the only one who could make his debut tonight.

Dani Carvajal, the great captain, returns

Two key players are also back: Éder Militao and Dani Carvajal. Both have recovered from their respective injuries and have been drafted. Although it's still early for them to be starters, they could get minutes if the coach deems it appropriate.

Dani Carvajal stated enthusiastically: "After 9 months, I'm ready to play again. I'm available." Without a doubt, this is great news for Real Madrid, who have felt the absence of their captain too much.

We'll see if Xabi Alonso finally brings these three names on, but what is certain is that their return represents a morale boost for the group. Kylian Mbappé, Éder Militao, and Dani Carvajal, three luxury "signings" for the decisive stretch of the Club World Cup. Their mere presence is already a reason for maximum happiness for Madridists.