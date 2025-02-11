Urgent Statement About Sandra Barneda and Andrea from 'La Isla de las Tentaciones'

The Island of Temptations has returned to Telecinco's line-up with a final installment, a moment they have used to share an urgent statement about Sandra Barneda and Andrea. After learning about the news from Villa Montaña, the host did not hesitate to give the young woman valuable advice.

There is no doubt that Joel's partner has experienced her most complicated and painful night to date. All this after witnessing, during the last bonfire, her boyfriend's infidelity with Nataly.

The closeness between them had already raised doubts in Andrea in the previous episode. However, this time she saw even more shocking images. Among them, games and moments of great complicity between her partner and the single woman.

As expected, this scene managed to surprise all the residents of Villa Playa. So much so that, visibly affected and bewildered, the young woman reacted with disbelief: "What is he doing?"

However, the most devastating moment for her came when Joel could no longer resist the temptation and ended up kissing Nataly.

Completely broken with pain, Andrea could not finish watching the images. "I'm leaving, I trusted him... I can't take it anymore," she exclaimed through tears. At this moment, and with a broken heart, the young woman shared with Sandra Barneda what she thinks about it:

"He has deceived me all this time, I don't matter to him, he knows I'm going to see it and that it will hurt me... I only see filth, no connection or anything. He will regret it, when he sees me cry, his world will fall apart. He is being carried away by the filth that everyone has."

The pain was so intense that she only found comfort in Sandra Barneda, who tried by all means to calm her after seeing the images: "You have to keep being strong. It's an adventure for yourself, you are discovering a different Andrea. Please, hold on, you are learning a lot."

However, despite Sandra Barneda's support, the blow was too hard for Andrea. So much so that, when she heard that there were "no more images for her," the participant asked to leave the bonfire.

In tears and visibly affected, Joel's girlfriend moved away from her companions to vent in solitude. At this moment, and after realizing the young woman's state, the host of The Island of Temptations did not hesitate to run after her to console her.

Sitting on the beach, Sandra Barneda hugged Andrea and repeated her advice: "You have to keep trusting." "This will be good, whatever happens, for you. Whether you can forgive him will be your decision in the end, but keep opening up emotionally," she added.

Meanwhile, the participant of The Island of Temptations shared with the host how she feels after seeing Joel's latest images. "I can't, I swear I trusted him. I don't know if I will be able to forgive him," she assured through tears.

Meanwhile, Joel already confessed during his bonfire that he did not feel good at all after kissing Nataly. A reflection he later shared with his temptress.

"I'm not that bad, I've never done this in my life. I'm not well. She has seen things about me and she didn't start this war," he confessed to the single woman, putting distance between them.