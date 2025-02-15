The Unexpected Link Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton That Has Come to Light

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada for the Invictus Games, a sporting event that the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014 for war veterans. During their stay in Vancouver, the couple has enjoyed various activities, including a special dinner with Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

A Curious Detail That Surprises Everyone

In this private gathering, which took place at Vij's restaurant, specializing in Indian cuisine, Meghan Markle revealed an unexpected fact about her pregnancies. The Duchess shared a curious coincidence that connects her to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during one of the most special stages of their lives.

| Europa Press

The owner of the establishment, Vikram Vij, who had previously hosted Prince William and Kate at his restaurant, was responsible for revealing this surprising connection between the two women.

What United Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

According to Vikram Vij, Meghan Markle confessed that during her pregnancies she had an almost exclusive preference for Indian food. "Meghan told me that during her pregnancies she only ate Indian food, and I told her it was the best for her," the chef explained in an interview.

This fact caught attention because Kate Middleton also shared a similar taste during her pregnancies. During the years she was expecting her three children, the Princess of Wales used to eat vegetarian curry. It was prepared by the Indian family Has and Chan Shingadia, owners of a shop in Upper Bucklebury, her hometown.

"She likes my wife's food," Hash Shingadia commented at the time, referring to the dishes Kate used to enjoy. "We cooked for her mother and her family," he explained, sharing that it was a common occurrence. His wife, Chan, added that her recipes for the Princess did not include meat: "I only cook vegetarian curry."

| Mediaset

Spicy Food and Its Relationship with Pregnancy

It is not the first time that the effects of spicy food on pregnancy have been discussed. It is said that this type of food can help induce labor when the baby's due date is approaching.

Kate Middleton reportedly opted for this type of diet during her three pregnancies between 2013 and 2018, from which George, Charlotte, and Louis were born. Likewise, Meghan Markle did so during the years she was expecting Archie (2019) and Lilibet (2021).

Although their lives have taken very different paths, this detail shows that the two sisters-in-law shared more similarities than many might imagine. Meghan Markle's efforts to connect with the British royal family are evident. This is demonstrated by her comment, in an informal attitude, recalling something they both have in common, as wives of the Princes of England.