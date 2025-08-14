Dani Olmo gets serious with Deco and Joan Laporta: 'You guys made a mistake, he's the best'

Dani Olmo, Barça's attacking midfielder, stands out not only for his skill with the ball but also for his extensive experience in European soccer. After training at La Masia and playing for Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig, Olmo returned to FC Barcelona in 2024 for €55 million. His adaptation was immediate, becoming a key piece of the team and forming a lethal partnership with Robert Lewandowski.

| Europa Press

However, Dani Olmo is aware that Lewandowski, at 36 years old, is in the final stretch of his career. The Polish footballer has given everything wearing Barça's jersey and could be experiencing his last season with the Catalan squad. This situation forces Deco and Joan Laporta to take urgent measures.

Joan Laporta and Deco seek '9': Dani Olmo knows the best

For months, Deco has been focused on fulfilling Joan Laporta's wishes. The Barça president believes this is the ideal time to start searching for a top-level replacement for Robert Lewandowski and has put several names on the table. Isak, Gyökeres, Julián Álvarez, Haaland, Lookman, and Jonathan David are just some of the strikers Barça has considered.

For now, neither Joan Laporta nor Deco are sure who to bet on. Their main desire for the 26/27 season is Julián Álvarez, but the truth is that there's a much better '9'. Dani Olmo knows him. The only problem is that he's no longer available, as he just signed for Manchester United: we're talking about Benjamin Sesko.

Dani Olmo gets serious with Deco and Joan Laporta: "You've made a mistake, he's the best"

During his time at RB Leipzig, Dani Olmo and Benjamin Sesko formed a fearsome attacking duo. The Slovenian, with his height (6 ft. 4 in.[1.94 m]) and great mobility, perfectly complemented Olmo's playing style, who is known for his vision and passing accuracy. Together, they contributed significantly to the team's success in the Bundesliga and in European competitions.

The chemistry between both players was evident. Dani Olmo saw Benjamin Sesko as the striker Barça needed for the future. His ability to link up, tactical intelligence, and goal-scoring instinct made him the perfect candidate to inherit the offensive responsibility that Lewandowski carries on his shoulders. Now, after signing for Manchester United, Joan Laporta and Deco know they've made a mistake: Sesko was the ideal bet, but they've rested on their laurels.

| @RBLeipzig

Joan Laporta and Deco have bet on Marcus Rashford

While Benjamin Sesko has signed for Manchester United, Joan Laporta and Deco have opted for the loan of Marcus Rashford. Although the English footballer brings speed and versatility, he doesn't have the center forward profile that Dani Olmo considered necessary to replace Lewandowski.

Dani Olmo has expressed his opinion about the club's sporting direction on several occasions. He believes that betting on Benjamin Sesko was the right decision to secure Barça's attacking future.