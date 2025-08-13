Goodbye Starbucks: a famous chain will open over 1,000 locations in the United States

In the world of coffee, competition never stops. Coffee lovers are witnessing how new proposals are arriving to change the traditional landscape in the United States. The battle to conquer the market is more alive than ever.

An American chain that started in a small coffee cart in Oregon is quickly gaining ground. This is Dutch Bros, which is known for its focus on speed and drive-thru service. The company plans to open more than 1,000 new stores in the coming years to compete directly with Starbucks.

Dutch Bros started in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, as a family business. Its founders, Dane and Travis Boersma, combined their experience in hospitality to offer espresso coffee with a different approach. Today, the company operates more than 1,000 stores, mainly in the western United States, and plans to double this figure by 2029.

Unlike Starbucks, which offers a space to stay and enjoy in its coffee shops, Dutch Bros bets on speed and drive-thru points. This strategy is designed to attract customers who want their coffee to go without wasting time. For this reason, Dutch Bros's expansion targets key areas such as California and Texas, where both competitors are already present in large numbers.

Dutch Bros's offering has evolved beyond traditional coffee. Its menu includes specialty drinks like the Golden Eagle, with a blend of espresso, vanilla, and caramel, and the Rebel Energy line, with bold flavors like Double Rainbro. They also sell milkshakes and smoothies that especially attract younger generations.

This approach has produced very notable results: their revenue grew by 28% in the last year, reaching more than $415 million, according to The Street. The success is due, in part, to the corporate culture they promote, with a team called "broistas" that aims to create a friendly and energetic environment. The brand pays special attention to loyalty programs, which already account for more than 70% of transactions.

Dutch Bros is not only increasing its number of stores, but they are also improving their financial results. In the last quarter, the chain opened 31 new locations in 13 states, most of them company-owned. In addition, their net profits reached $38.4 million, a remarkable increase compared to the previous year.

This challenging growth comes at a time when Starbucks is facing some internal problems, such as union organization and criticism about the quality and speed of service. Meanwhile, Dutch Bros is seizing this opportunity to expand aggressively and attract a young and loyal audience to its style. With more than 160 new openings planned for 2025 and the goal of reaching 7,000 stores nationwide, Dutch Bros is positioning itself as a serious rival.