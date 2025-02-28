Unexpected Announcement From Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel's Daughter: 'it's Perfect for You'

Michelle Salas has returned to her Instagram profile with a new and unexpected post. Luis Miguel's daughter has used this social network to post a job offer: "It's perfect for you".

There is no doubt that if celebrities from any part of the world have something in common, it is their habit of using digital platforms for anything. So much so that they not only use them to share relevant news about their respective lives.

| Instagram, @michellesalasb

Some even turn to their social media to post job offers when they are looking to hire a personal assistant or a domestic employee. This is the case of Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel's daughter.

Just a few hours ago, this influencer, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, turned to her profile stories. She did so to post a job offer.

| Instagram, @michellesalasb

"We're hiring," Michelle Salas stated in large letters and in English. "If you love content creation, social media and have strong organizational skills, this position is perfect for you!" Luis Miguel's daughter added.

Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel's Daughter, Returns to Social Media with a Job Offer

Now that she lives between Madrid and Miami, where she has settled in a new apartment overlooking the city's downtown, Michelle Salas's work is piling up. Therefore, after reaching this conclusion, she has decided to seek support to manage her social media and hasn't hesitated to ask for help.

Luis Miguel's daughter didn't think twice about offering a new community manager position through her Instagram profile. Additionally, the young woman completed this announcement with the requirements her new assistant must meet.

| Instagram, @michellesalasb

As can be read, the candidate who wants to perform this job under Michelle Salas's direction can do so remotely, although they must be based in Miami.

However, there is an essential requirement for Luis Miguel's daughter: language proficiency. "Being bilingual in English and Spanish is necessary," the influencer points out in her announcement.

Regarding the required skills, Michelle Salas makes it very clear that it is essential for the candidate to be willing to "collaborate in content creation and photo sessions".

Additionally, they must also "provide support in logistics and coordination, upload and organize material, assist in editing viral and engaging videos, as well as manage affiliate links".