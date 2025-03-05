Unexpected Announcement by David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti: The Decision Is Already Made

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti have made a decision that has surprised many. The couple has chosen to take a break from their commitments to prioritize their family. Before the singer resumes his tour, they have decided to go on vacation together.

For the artist, these months have been overwhelmingly intense. From the release of his Christmas album to countless performances at iconic venues, he hasn't had a single break. Despite the satisfaction his work has given him, it's time to disconnect now.

The announcement of this trip has been received with joy by their followers. Rosanna Zanetti has been in charge of sharing the first images of the getaway. In them, the family can be seen enjoying a paradisiacal landscape.

The beaches, the sun, and the sea have been the perfect setting for Bisbal's rest. The couple has shared moments of relaxation in hammocks, walks on the sand, and refreshing swims in crystal-clear waters. Without a doubt, they have found the ideal destination to recharge their energy.

But they haven't only enjoyed the sea and the sun, but also nature at its finest. In several images, they can be seen alongside horses and exploring the local vegetation. A trip designed to connect with the essentials and get away from the media noise.

To get around the chosen destination, they have opted for a buggy. This vehicle, designed to traverse sandy terrains, has allowed them to move with total freedom. It has been a fun way to explore every corner of this paradise.

Rosanna, excited about the experience, has wanted to share her happiness with her followers. "Being here is giving us life," she wrote alongside one of her posts. Her words convey the enthusiasm and need for this break.

The model has also highlighted how well this climate suits her. "I can't love this temperature, the sun, the beach more... this is a tropical body," she expressed with joy. Without a doubt, both she and Bisbal needed a break after months of relentless work.

This trip is not just a simple vacation. For the couple, it's an opportunity to strengthen family ties before returning to routine. The singer, aware of what's coming with his tour, has wanted to dedicate this time to his loved ones.

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti, Very Much in Love

Bisbal's professional commitments will take him to different cities in the coming months. Concerts, rehearsals, and promotions will occupy a large part of his schedule. That's why he has preferred to enjoy this break with his family now.

The rest has been more than deserved after the demanding stage he has experienced. From his performance at Puerta del Sol to his show at the Empire State Building, his schedule has been full of challenges. Although he feels grateful, he also acknowledges the importance of disconnecting.

In recent times, Bisbal and Zanetti have proven to be a solid and united couple. Despite the frenetic pace of the artist's career, they have always found a way to prioritize their personal life. This trip is yet another demonstration of their commitment to family.

The singer's followers have celebrated this decision. On social media, many have applauded that he has chosen to take a break before returning to the stage. They believe that, after so much effort, he deserves to enjoy moments like this.

For now, they haven't revealed when they will return or what their next destination will be. The only sure thing is that Bisbal will return recharged to continue shining on stage. Rosanna, as always, will be by his side supporting him every step of the way.