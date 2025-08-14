Kylian Mbappé insists, he wants his friend at Real Madrid: 'He's the best in the world'

Kylian Mbappé, after his arrival at Real Madrid, has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the locker room. His status as a leader gives him the ability to suggest signings that strengthen the team. In this context, the French forward has shown interest in bringing his friend and compatriot, William Saliba, to the ranks of the club.

The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and William Saliba dates back to their childhood in Bondy, where they attended school together and took their first steps in soccer. This friendship, forged during their formative years, has endured over time and could influence Arsenal defender's decision to join Real Madrid. At Bernabéu, they're waiting for him with open arms.

| @w.saliba4

Kylian Mbappé recommends William Saliba to Real Madrid

In a context where Real Madrid are looking for reinforcements for the center of the defense, the name of William Saliba is being strongly considered at Bernabéu. He is currently one of the best center-backs in the world, so he would fit perfectly into the club's plans. In fact, following Kylian Mbappé's recommendation, Madrid have already tried to finalize his signing this very summer.

According to Transfermarkt, William Saliba is valued at €80 million ($87.7 million), a high price for a defender, but justified if we consider everything he is capable of contributing. We're talking about a profile very similar to Militao: tall, strong, and fast, but younger and healthier. In short, he would be a luxury addition to the squad managed by Xabi Alonso.

However, despite the wishes of Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid, it seems that William Saliba is clear about his intentions. A few days ago, he stated that he is negotiating his contract renewal with Arsenal. For now, nothing is official, but the reality is that his transfer to Bernabéu seems little more than impossible at this time.

Ibrahima Konaté, the alternative to William Saliba who also appeals to Kylian Mbappé

Given the difficulties in signing William Saliba, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool defender. Konaté, whose contract ends in 2026, has rejected renewal offers from his current club, which has opened the door to his possible departure.

Real Madrid want to follow a strategy similar to the one used with other recent signings and wait until next summer to bring in Konaté on a free transfer. Kylian Mbappé knows he would be a great reinforcement, as he has played alongside him in the French national team and is well aware of his enormous quality.