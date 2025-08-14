Real Madrid fans erupt: 'Rodrygo's and Dani Ceballos's replacements are...'

Real Madrid already have their squad completely finalized for the new season. No more signings are expected, so Xabi Alonso will have to work with the resources he has available. Although he'd like to have one more midfielder, for now, no last-minute reinforcements are expected.

However, possible player departures continue to generate uncertainty. Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos are the two names on the table to leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks. It's still too early to know what will happen with them, but if they do leave, Florentino Pérez has already made a decision regarding their replacements.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Rodrygo: from star to possible departure

Rodrygo has lost the spark that made him so decisive in his first seasons: Real Madrid's "11" is no longer the same player who stood out when he arrived. The fans and the club have started to think that a departure could be the best for both parties. However, despite the rumors, Florentino Pérez hasn't received any offer he considers serious.

Rodrygo is still a player with potential and Florentino expected to receive several proposals for the Brazilian, but so far, none have been satisfactory. However, despite this, the president isn't willing to let him go for free. He is asking for €100 million ($100 million) to let him leave.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Dani Ceballos and his love for Betis

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos has fueled rumors of his departure by publicly showing his love for Betis. The Andalusian midfielder has once again stated that Benito Villamarín is his home and that he'd like to have the doors open to return. These words haven't gone down well at Real Madrid, especially with Florentino Pérez.

His departure isn't ruled out at all, especially after Isco's injury. Betis's star will be out for three months and Dani Ceballos could take his place. We'll see what happens, but what is clear is that his farewell would leave Real Madrid without a playmaker in midfield.

| Europa Press

Real Madrid fans erupt: "Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos's replacements are..."

If Rodrygo and Ceballos ultimately leave the club, Florentino Pérez already has their replacements in mind. Instead of looking for top-level players in the market, the president has ordered that the replacements be found at home. Xabi Alonso has requested signings, but Florentino has another idea in mind, and Madrid's fans don't seem entirely satisfied.

Thus, following Florentino Pérez's orders, Thiago Pitarch, a young 17-year-old midfielder, would take over for Dani Ceballos. Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono, 18 years old, would take on Rodrygo's role.

The decision has caused controversy among Real Madrid fans, who desired higher-caliber signings. Many see both, especially Pitarch, as a risky bet. Even so, the club trust their youth academy and Xabi Alonso's ability to get the best out of them.