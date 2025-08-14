Not Zara or Mango: Lidl has the must-have summer garment and it's at a bargain price

Lidl has once again surprised with a summer proposal that doesn't go unnoticed. It stands out not only for its price, but also for its style, much more than you expect for what you pay. This garment is proof that fashion doesn't have to be expensive.

With a design that makes it perfect for summer, Lidl has managed to offer something you won't find everywhere. It's that versatile option that accompanies you without sacrificing comfort or style. A safe bet for any wardrobe.

A comfortable option for summer

The heat is here, with it, the need to find fresh, comfortable, and above all, affordable clothing. It's difficult to find garments that meet all these qualities without sacrificing style. Lidl has a perfect proposal for this season: a pair of shorts that offers the best of both worlds.

| Lidl

Made with 73% cotton, the shorts are soft to the touch and allow your skin to breathe during the hottest days. Their 26% recycled polyester also makes them an environmentally friendly option, ideal for those looking for more sustainable alternatives. The touch of elastane (1%) gives them greater elasticity, helping to keep their shape and providing a comfortable fit throughout the day.

With a loose fit and regular rise, the shorts provide a relaxed silhouette that doesn't compromise style. Their five-pocket design is both practical and classic, and the frayed hem gives them that modern, casual touch that's so trendy. Available in blue and black, they easily adapt to any outfit, from the most casual to the most stylish.

| Lidl

Lidl offers these shorts in a wide range of sizes, from 36 (US 6) to 48 (US 18), which makes them accessible for many women. For only 6.99 euros, they're a very affordable option that doesn't compromise quality. If you're looking for a simple garment but with everything you need for hot days, these shorts are an excellent choice.

Simple care for a long-lasting garment

The best thing about these shorts is how easy they are to care for. You can machine wash them at 104 °F (40 °C) without needing to use bleach, which preserves both their color and fabric. In addition, they're suitable for delicate tumble drying at a low temperature, which makes their maintenance even easier.

These shorts don't require dry cleaning, which makes them even more practical for those looking for something that can be worn without too much care. Their ability to withstand several washes without losing their shape makes them a perfect option for everyday wear. With just basic care, they'll always be ready to wear.

| Lidl

In addition to their easy maintenance, the shorts are extremely versatile. Their relaxed fit and five pockets make them ideal for everyday activities, but they also adapt to more informal occasions. The neutral colors allow you to combine them with any type of garment, from simple t-jerseys to more elegant blouses.

These Lidl shorts are an accessible and comfortable option that won't disappoint you. Their simple design, combined with their easy care and perfect fit, make them an essential garment for the hot summer days.

Prices and offers updated on 08/13/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes