Marc Casadó warns Hansi Flick he's his best option: 'If I don't play I'm leaving for the...'

Marc Casadó is facing his second season at the top level with the idea of improving on last year's performance. Now that he knows he has the quality to play for Barça's first team, he doesn't want to let the opportunity slip by. His dream is still to succeed at Camp Nou.

However, Marc Casadó is fully aware that he needs to play regularly so he doesn't stagnate. Last year, thanks to the trust of Hansi Flick, he managed to carve out a place for himself, but now the situation has changed dramatically. The competition in midfield is increasing and the academy graduate must make a decision.

Even though he hasn't made his debut yet after his injury, Bernal is making progress in his recovery and looks set to be important; on top of that, there's the presence of Frenkie de Jong. It's clear that Marc Casadó won't have it easy to play regularly, so his departure can't be ruled out. What is already decided is, if he leaves Barça, what his destination will be.

Marc Casadó's future depends on Hansi Flick

In a normal situation, Marc Casadó seems to be Flick's third option. First Bernal, then Frenkie, and then him. This reduces his chances of having continuity in the starting eleven, and that lack of minutes is what worries the academy graduate the most.

Considering a departure isn't something Casadó takes lightly. His emotional bond with Barça is strong, but he also knows his career can't stall at 20 years old. That's why he's decided to listen to offers, some of which are very tempting.

Atlético de Madrid dream of Marc Casadó

In Spain, there's a particularly attractive proposal. Atlético de Madrid have shown interest in acquiring his services. For Simeone, Marc Casadó fits perfectly into his play style.

During last season, the La Masia star showed grit, passion, technical quality, and positioning, which make him an ideal profile for Atlético de Madrid's style. However, his transfer will depend on the role he has with Hansi Flick: if Marc Casadó doesn't have a leading role, Simeone could try to sign him.

A future yet to be decided

Marc Casadó's fate will depend on what happens in the coming weeks. If he gets minutes, he'll keep fighting for his place at Barça. If not, Atlético could become his new home: a decision that will shape his career in the medium and long term.

For now, the ball is in Hansi Flick's court. It will be up to him whether the young midfielder fulfills his dream at Camp Nou. In this regard, Marc Casadó has already made it clear to Barça's board that if he doesn't play, he could end up at Atlético de Madrid.