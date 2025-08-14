Neither Antonio Rüdiger nor David Alaba, he's the new Sergio Ramos: Dean Huijsen gets help

Sergio Ramos is living history at Real Madrid. The center-back from Camas wore the white jersey for sixteen seasons and lifted every possible trophy. His goal in the 93rd minute of the Lisbon final will be eternal for the fans.

Sergio Ramos was not only a defender, but also a captain who showed up at key moments: at Bernabéu, they still remember his leadership. Since his departure, the club has not found a center-back with his same authority. The backline has gone through several combinations, but none have reached that level.

| Getty Images

The need for a new defensive leader is clear. In recent years, Florentino Pérez has invested in players like Antonio Rüdiger or David Alaba, but a center-back with Sergio Ramos's character has yet to emerge. However, now that may be about to change.

Dean Huijsen is the big bet, but he can't do it all alone

Looking ahead to the new season, Real Madrid has made a move. Dean Huijsen has arrived to be the pillar of the defense in the big matches. His youth and quality make him a bet for both the present and the future, and Xabi Alonso considers him an untouchable piece.

At his side, competition will be fierce with Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militao, and Raúl Asencio fighting to be his partner at the heart of the backline. They all have experience, but none are fully convincing. The coach wants guarantees and defensive stability.

| Europa Press

In that context, attention turns to the youth academy. Real Madrid knows that at Valdebebas, they may find the new Sergio Ramos. In this regard, Joan Martínez comes into play, the Castilla center-back who has sparked enormous excitement.

Joan Martínez, the new Sergio Ramos, will accompany Dean Huijsen

Joan Martínez shares with Sergio Ramos an imposing physique, speed, and a great sense of anticipation. In addition, he has character and leadership on the field, something that inevitably brings to mind the eternal "4." Without a doubt, he's the ideal partner for Dean Huijsen.

Last season, when Carlo Ancelotti called him up to play with the first team, Joan Martínez suffered a serious injury that halted his progress. Now he's already recovered and has completed the preseason with Castilla. His goal is to earn Xabi Alonso's trust.

The new white coach is keeping a very close eye on him. He knows that he has in Joan Martínez a potential elite center-back. As soon as he's at 100%, he'll give him the chance to make his official debut alongside Dean Huijsen.

Joan Martínez's arrival in the locker room would change the outlook. Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba will have to take on a different role. Sergio Ramos's heir will make his way quickly if he lives up to what he promises.