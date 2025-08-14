Goodbye Barça, sold to Saudi Arabia: Raphinha breathes a sigh of relief, Marcus Rashford says goodbye

Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are competing for the same position on the wing at Barça, but they have a great relationship and have both been pleased by a market move that's already been confirmed. A star is saying goodbye to Barça to go to Saudi Arabia, which has brought relief to Raphinha, who has a current contract, but especially to Rashford, who has a lot to prove. The English forward arrives on loan with a purchase option, so if he wants to stay at Barça, he will have to justify that he is in good shape and that he can contribute a lot offensively.

In addition, Marcus Rashford and Raphinha have many chances to start as regulars, although the Englishman would do so as a striker due to Robert Lewandowski's injury, who will miss the league debut. Even though the competitive tension is starting to be felt, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are a bit more relaxed, since a star is saying goodbye to Barça to go to Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the talent heading to Saudi Arabia plays the same position as Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, so both are a bit calmer right now.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Both Raphinha and Marcus Rashford know perfectly well that Barça is a club that constantly scans the transfer market. Proof of this is that Barça has signed Roony Bardghji in this summer transfer window, even though the Swedish forward shares a position with Lamine Yamal. However, both Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are now breathing much easier, since a world-class star who dominated Barça will pack his bags to play in Saudi Arabia, so goodbye Barça.

Goodbye Barça, sold to Saudi Arabia: Raphinha breathes, Marcus Rashford says goodbye

Saudi Arabia keeps "shaking up" the transfer market and, after Iñigo Martínez's move, more news is expected. One of these updates will help Marcus Rashford and Raphinha, who know that Barça is a very demanding club that's constantly searching for new top-level forwards. Despite this feeling, Barça's trust in Raphinha is absolute and, meanwhile, Rashford is expected to be eager to show that he still has football in his boots.

Barça keeps studying the transfer market, but Raphinha and Marcus Rashford already know that, at least, the culer club won't sign a star who's heading to Saudi Arabia. This refers to Bayern Munich's French left winger Kingsley Coman, who will pack his bags to sign for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo and Iñigo Martínez's team, former Barça footballer.

Kingsley Coman was on Barça's radar and plays the same position as Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, but, logically, he won't sign for Barça anymore. In addition, sources from the culer club already consider this matter closed, since, most likely, Coman won't return to European football. Raphinha is breathing a bit easier and so is Marcus Rashford, who, as we've been reporting, is playing for a contract with Barça in the coming months.