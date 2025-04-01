Uncover the Truth About David Rodríguez, Anabel Pantoja's Boyfriend: 'He's a Person...'

David Rodríguez, Anabel Pantoja's partner, hasn't been able to avoid being questioned in recent months. Additionally, much has been said so far about the supposed romantic crisis between the Cordoban physiotherapist and the Sevillian influencer. The latest person to speak about the young man has been Benita, who has revealed that, in reality, David "is a wonderful person".

The astrologer, formerly known as Maestro Joao, appeared before the media and opened up about the popular couple's relationship. Benita denied that there is any kind of distancing between them. In fact, she confirmed quite the opposite by stating that "now they are closer than ever".

A friend of Isabel Pantoja for many years, the Madrilenian described David Rodríguez in a few words. "Anabel is with a wonderful partner". She then insisted on the fact that the influencer is going through a very difficult situation that "not just anyone could endure".

Benita Has Defined in a Few Words What David Rodríguez Is Really Like

Asked about the investigation being carried out after the hospitalization of little Alma, Benita was clear. "As a seer, I say that it will be filed away and that besides being filed away, Anabel is wonderful as a mother and he as a father", she stated.

Just one day after Benita's statements, Anabel Pantoja made it clear on social media how her relationship with her daughter's father is. The daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja uploaded a carousel of images from these days to her profile, in which she appeared with her boyfriend.

In particular, one of the photographs caught attention, in which both appear smiling and very affectionate. A post with which Anabel puts an end to any rumors related to problems in her relationship.

Anabel Pantoja Has Made It Clear What It Means for Her to Have Her Daughter's Father by Her Side

Despite this, a few days ago Sandra Aladro commented on one of the main problems of the couple. "Anabel's family saw David as the main person responsible for the episode the girl suffered", the journalist stated. It should be remembered that the Cordoban was alone with her when it happened, pointed out the collaborator of Vamos a ver.

This version was confirmed shortly after by Antonio Rossi, who indicated that "David went from being the ideal son-in-law to becoming a problem for the Pantojas". According to him, Anabel is being dragged into this whole process. "She is fighting against all odds for her relationship", the journalist stated.

Benita's recent words about Anabel contradict any comments related to a fracture in the couple. A stance that coincides with what the Sevillian has shared with her followers on her social media profile. Pantoja has made it clear who the people are for her that are by her side and are her best medicine, and among them is her partner and father of her daughter.