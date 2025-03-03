Incredible: They Reveal What Happened Between Ana De Armas and Penélope Cruz at the Oscars

Ana de Armas and Penélope Cruz, Spain's representation at the Oscars, dazzled like never before. The international press has been very alert to them and has revealed what happened between the two actresses: they were the best dressed. Additionally, during the ceremony, Ana and Penélope exuded complicity, making clear the good relationship that unites them.

The Dolby Theatre was captivated by De Armas and Cruz who took the stage to present two awards. If they stood out on the red carpet above the rest, during the event they demonstrated their talent and good taste in fashion.

| Europa Press

Ana de Armas and Penélope Cruz Leave Hollywood Speechless

Penélope Cruz and Ana de Armas dazzled at the 2025 Oscars, leaving an indelible mark on the big night of cinema. Both Spanish actresses looked stylish and elegant, capturing all eyes on the red carpet. Penélope in a spectacular white Greek-style dress by Chanel, and Ana in an elegant black Louis Vuitton with embellishments.

What happened with the two performers is that both were chosen as the best dressed at the Oscars. Ana and Penélope, recognized for their talent and beauty, dazzled on the red carpet with their impressive looks. With their presence, they represented Spain at a gala where Karla Sofía Gascón's presence threatened to steal the spotlight.

| Europa Press

It wasn't so, Gascón didn't walk the red carpet and instead Ana and Penélope left everyone speechless. Penélope Cruz, faithful to her relationship with Chanel, chose a bridal-inspired dress that stood out for its beauty and sophistication. The choice of white color, along with delicate details, showcased her impeccable taste and presence at the gala.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas also excelled with a high-impact design that combined modernity and sensuality. The Cuban-born Spanish actress chose a Louis Vuitton dress that enhanced her figure, maintaining the essence of haute couture. De Armas has gained prominence for her career in Hollywood and recently for her relationship with Tom Cruise.

Ana de Armas and Penélope Cruz Exude Complicity on the Big Night of Cinema

Ana de Armas and Penélope Cruz not only stood out for their outfits but also for their role in the ceremony. They were part of the 30 personalities responsible for presenting various awards, which gave them even greater visibility.

During the gala, De Armas presented one of the most anticipated awards of the night, showcasing her confidence and talent. The woman of Bardem, meanwhile, shared emotional moments, recalling the importance of the film community.

| Europa Press

Throughout the gala, the two showed great complicity and the good relationship that unites them. The interaction between the two actresses was one of the highlights of the night. Not in vain, both were Spain's representatives and it was a true spectacle to see them together.

Ana and Penélope have many things in common, standing out above all the admiration they feel for each other. In fact, the one from Alcobendas didn't hesitate to praise the work the Cuban-born actress did in the movie Blonde. "I loved her work, I think she has a lot of talent and I believe it's very difficult to portray Marilyn Monroe, she nailed it," she opined.

She also confessed the good relationship she maintains with Ana. "I like her very much," she explained, predicting a brilliant future for her in Hollywood. For now, only Penélope and Javier Bardem have been awarded an Oscar, but De Armas could win the third statuette someday.