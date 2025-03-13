Shocking Decision by Mishel Gerzig, Courtois's Wife: There's No Turning Back

After Real Madrid's latest victory against Atlético de Madrid, Mishel Gerzig, Courtois's wife, has once again become the center of attention. All this after confirming the latest unbelievable decision the young woman has made regarding her business side.

According to reports, the goalkeeper's wife has added a new facet to her professional career: that of a businesswoman. She has done so by opening her own business in the center of Madrid.

As OkDiario learned several weeks ago, at the end of November, Mishel Gerzig inaugurated an aesthetic medicine clinic on the central Alcántara street.

It is a business related to beauty and personal care, mainly specializing in anti-acne treatments. Courtois's wife has brought all the equipment and products used in these cases from her country.

It seems that Israel is a pioneering country in technology specialized in this type of treatment, especially those related to the facial oval.

All About Mishel Gerzig, Courtois's Wife and Owner of an Aesthetic Medicine Clinic

Courtois's wife, Mishel Gerzig, was born on June 5, 1997, in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, into a family of Russian immigrants of Jewish religion. Additionally, she has a sister of whom she is especially proud.

Like the rest of the young people in her country, Mishel had to do mandatory military service for two years. In her case, she chose the navy and was stationed in a beautiful town in the north of the country called Eilat.

Although she always lived in Tel Aviv, her modeling career has taken her to travel around the world and spend long periods away from home. A tough situation that has allowed her to speak seven languages fluently, including Spanish, which she learned after moving to Spain four years ago.

It was precisely in our country where the love story of Mishel Gerzig and Courtois began. As they themselves have confessed, their first contact was through social media.

Initially, the Real Madrid goalkeeper didn't follow the model, but suddenly, one day, he saw one of her posts. In the image, the young woman appeared with a puppy, a scene the athlete couldn't resist. So much so that he didn't hesitate to leave her a comment.

Since then, Mishel Gerzig and Courtois started talking through private messages, until, six months later, they decided to meet in person. A meeting that took place in 2021 at Adolfo Suárez airport.

From then on, the model decided to stay in Spain, at which point they both decided to move in together. Finally, in 2023, Mishel Gerzig and Courtois said "I do" in a romantic wedding in Cannes.