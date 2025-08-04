Real Madrid and Rodrygo, the 24-year-old Brazilian forward, are working together to reach a satisfactory agreement for both parties. Rodrygo wants to be a starter and an important player at another club and Real Madrid wants to receive a good amount of money for the forward, who has discovered a golden opportunity. Rodrygo is not part of Xabi Alonso's plans and, in fact, Real Madrid has already put him on the summer transfer market: his departure is on track.

Xabi Alonso plans to play with two strikers and, therefore, Rodrygo would not have a place in the starting line-up, something that upsets and angers him. Rodrygo and his entourage believe that he has earned the right to be a starter and that, unfortunately, he will always be in the shadow of Real Madrid's two big stars: Vinícius and Mbappé. Rodrygo wants to be free, especially to be a starter, but Real Madrid wants money: now he has a golden opportunity thanks to Los Ángeles FC, which confirms a signing.

Real Madrid's transfer market has been excellent, but many signings always mean there will be some sales. The main candidate is Rodrygo, who has offers and now knows he has a great opportunity ahead. In recent hours, Los Ángeles has closed a top signing that opens the door to a major European club for Rodrygo: Madrid is working on selling him.

Los Ángeles FC confirms the signing, golden opportunity for Rodrygo: "starter at..."

Real Madrid is willing to sell Rodrygo, but wants about 100 million euros for the Brazilian forward, who is under contract until June 30, 2028. Meanwhile, Rodrygo wants to leave Real Madrid no matter what, since he knows Xabi Alonso sees him as a substitute and he doesn't want to miss out on the big events. Rodrygo's goal is to be at the World Cup with Brazil and he knows that, to achieve this, he will have to be a starter at a major club on the continent.

Los Ángeles FC has just confirmed a signing that opens the doors of a major European club to Rodrygo. The American team is very close to signing Son Heung-min, the South Korean footballer who has announced he is leaving Tottenham. Son's departure from Son means the London club wants to sign a winger and Rodrygo would be the chosen one.

Rodrygo would have a new team thanks to Los Ángeles FC: "unexpected signing already confirmed..."

According to several English newspapers, Rodrygo would welcome joining Tottenham, especially because he would play again on the left wing, which is his natural position. At Real Madrid he can't play there because Vinícius, the undisputed starter, and Kylian Mbappé, who also usually plays on that side, are ahead of him.

Los Ángeles FC's signing gives Rodrygo a great golden opportunity: the move is heating up and the transfer market remains open until the end of August.