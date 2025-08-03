Tomorrow, the device you've always been looking for for your pet arrives at Lidl: they'll love it

Lidl does it again, just in time for those traveling with a dog and also with doubts. There are issues that repeat themselves on every trip and sometimes end up ruining the plan. Lidl has something that brings order without complicating life for either the dog or the car.

If you have been looking for something useful, easy, and without frills for a while, Lidl will interest you more than you think. There are details that make a difference when your dog is part of the journey. Lidl knows this, which is why they are bringing back something many people no longer even remembered where they had stored.

This is how Lidl helps you take care of your car and your dog

This is a seat cover that returns today to Lidl's aisles for just 5.99 euros and delivers on its promise. It protects the entire back of the car from hair, dirt, or moisture. Its fabric is durable, made with recycled polyester, and has an environmental certificate.

The cover is very easy to install because you only need to hook it onto the front and rear headrests. It also includes click fasteners that secure it well and prevent it from slipping. It also has zippers and openings for passing seat belts through.

It works for both the seats and the trunk or the footwell area if you prefer to carry your dog there. Its measurements, 5 ft. 1 in. (1.56 meters) long by 4 ft. 4 in. (1.32 meters) wide, cover the entire surface well. The bottom part is non-slip and stays in place even if the dog stands up.

An interesting advantage is that it comes with a bag with a zipper and a strap for easy transport. When not in use, it rolls up and stores without taking up much space in the trunk. The best part is that it can be washed easily, even if it gets full of hair or mud.

Why this accessory is key if you travel with your pet

Anyone who has a dog knows that car trips can leave traces in the form of hair, stains, or scratches. This seat cover acts as a very effective protective barrier against all of that. This way, you keep your car clean and extend the life of the original upholstery.

It is designed with dogs in mind that never sit still, jump, move around, and sometimes arrive wet or full of sand. The fabric repels moisture, is easy to shake out, and prevents water from seeping through. If it gets dirty, you just need to wipe it with a damp cloth or wash it entirely without any problems.

Safety is also important: thanks to the belt openings, you can use a car harness without removing the cover. This allows your dog to travel more safely without giving up protection. The central zipper also provides flexibility if someone else is traveling in the back seat.

Lidl is bringing this accessory back to stores knowing that those of us who have a dog value it. It is inexpensive, durable, and delivers on its promise without complications. You do not need to spend much to travel with your dog in a clean, comfortable, and safe way.

