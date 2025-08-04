Lamine Yamal makes it very clear to Raphinha during Barça-Daegu: 'We are two in...'

FC Barcelona end their tour of the Asian continent with the match against Daegu. Today's game is the third preseason match, so starting tomorrow they'll be focused on the start of LaLiga. However, before returning to Spain, Flick's side will want to secure the win and successfully overcome the last test of the summer.

To achieve this, Hansi has presented a truly competitive starting eleven. Joan García has once again started in goal; with Balde, Gerard Martín, Araújo, and Koundé in defense. In midfield, Dro and Gavi have come in for Pedri and Olmo; while in attack there have been no changes: the trio of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Lewandowski has repeated.

It's clear that the German coach has defined what he's looking for. At least that's what we've been able to perceive during the preseason. In fact, Lamine Yamal wanted to have a talk with Raphinha after what happened in the Barça-Daegu that confirms this feeling.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha confirm Barça's plans

Despite the huge competition and the arrival of new signings, Flick seems to have very clear ideas from day one. The play style is kept in relation to last season, standing out for good ball handling and pressing after losing possession. In this sense, having players like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha is a blessing.

Lamine Yamal is responsible for bringing his touches of magic and quality on the right wing, drawing opponents to free up other areas of the field. Meanwhile, Raphinha stands out more for his collective contribution, helping in defensive tasks and being decisive in the final third. Both have earned the trust of the club and Flick, who is already making the first decisions for the new season.

Thus, after what was seen in the Barça-Daegu, it's clear that Hansi Flick has a group of untouchables he trusts blindly. If we take into account the three matches played so far on Asian soil, we'll see that there's a recurring pattern. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Balde, and Joan García have been the only players to start in all the preseason matches.

Given what we've seen, Flick seems to have a very defined group of favorites. In goal, Joan García has been getting quality minutes from day one, which proves he'll be the undisputed starter. In defense, Balde seems stronger than ever and, for now, hasn't had to rest much, being a starter in all three matches played so far.

In attack, there could have been more doubts with the arrival of Rashford and Roony, but the reality is that there are no doubts. In fact, Lamine Yamal has made it clear to Raphinha: "we are two untouchables". Despite the competition, right now Flick is aware that Lamine and Raphinha always have to be on the field.