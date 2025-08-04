Neither Betis nor PSG, Barça's great gem forgotten by Hansi Flick has another team

He had offers from Betis and PSG, but, in the end, Barça's great gem forgotten by Hansi Flick will sign for another team during this summer transfer window. Hansi Flick trusts young players from la Masia a lot, and proof of this is that he's counting on Jofre Torrents and "Dro" Fernández, but there's not room for everyone. In fact, one of these great Barça gems is already looking for a new team, since he knows he won't be able to get quality minutes under Hansi Flick's guidance.

Hansi Flick believes la Masia and its gems are a blessing, but the German coach of Barça knows there's not room or opportunities for all the young talents. One of these young prospects is Jan Virgili, a winger from Vilassar de Mar who started preseason with the first team, but was left out of the tour of Asia. Virgili hoped to get opportunities with Flick, but that hasn't been the case and, therefore, he's already looking for a way out in this same transfer window: not Betis or PSG, there's another team.

In addition to Betis and PSG, Jan Virgili has also received offers from Leo Messi's Inter Miami and from Arabia. In fact, according to exclusive information obtained by "e-Notícies," Jan Virgili received an offer of 10 million euros net for 3 seasons from a club in Arabia, but it was rejected. "Jan Virgili only wants to keep playing in Spain and, if he leaves the country, he'd consider a move to the Premier League," sources close to him confirmed this Monday.

Not Betis or PSG, Jan Virgili has a new team after being "rejected" by Hansi Flick

Jan Virgili has a valid contract with Barça, but he's registered with the reserve team and doesn't consider playing in Segunda Federación. The relegation of the group led by Belletti is a major handicap, since many talents believe it's a league with little competition and that it could cause their careers to stagnate. Jan Virgili started preseason with Hansi Flick, but with the signing of Marcus Rashford he realized it would be impossible to get minutes with the first team this season.

Jan Virgili will definitely not stay at Barça and his next destination will be Mallorca. Jagoba Arrasate has already sent him a message via WhatsApp and the player feels motivated, especially because Mallorca have made sales that show he'd get minutes.

Barça and Mallorca are finalizing the agreement, but "e-Notícies" can report that it's on track and that Virgili will be a new player for the Balearic team, which also signed Pablo Torre this summer. Betis, PSG, and Inter Miami also inquired about the player from Vilassar, but he has ended up choosing the Mallorca project, which offers him an important role.