It's official: this Lidl appliance cooks for you in a very healthy and very affordable way

Lidl has managed to create a compact appliance that fits small kitchens without losing functionality. This device offers an efficient way to cook with optimal results in a short time. You don't need much space to enjoy the best.

Lidl always knows how to make things easy in the kitchen. This product is designed for those who value convenience and performance. With a practical design, it meets the expectations of those seeking simplicity.

Compact, practical and perfect for any kitchen

When we look for a kitchen appliance, one of the most important aspects is that it is practical and doesn't take up much space. In this regard, Lidl's mini fryer offers exactly what many need: a compact, efficient, and easy-to-use option. Its stainless steel design gives it a modern and elegant touch, making it an option that fits in any kitchen.

The size is ideal for those who don't have much space or simply prefer small appliances. With dimensions of 9.4 x 7.5 x 8.7 in. (24 x 19 x 22 cm), it fits perfectly in small kitchens, but without sacrificing functionality. In addition, the removable lid with viewing window is one of its most outstanding features, since it allows you to see how the food is cooking without opening it.

Lidl's fryer also features a grease filter, which helps improve the quality of frying and keep the oil in good condition. This feature is especially useful for those who want healthier frying, without having to worry about excess grease. In addition, the two indicator lights make the frying process even easier.

One of the great advantages of this model is how easy it is to transport and store. The carrying handles are practical and comfortable, allowing you to move it without difficulty. Its compact size ensures it won't take up too much space in your kitchen, even if you don't have a lot of storage.

Power and price, the perfect combination

Lidl's mini fryer offers a power of 840 W, which is more than enough to fry a variety of foods quickly and efficiently. The temperature can be adjusted up to a maximum of 374 °F (190 °C), giving you flexibility to cook different types of dishes. With this power, you can be sure you'll get satisfactory results in a short time.

Although the maximum oil capacity is 1.3 qt. (1.2 liters), it is recommended not to overload it. The frying basket holds 1.1 qt. (1 liter) of oil, and ideally you should use up to 4.2 oz. (120 g) of French fries for crispy and tasty frying. This ensures optimal performance without wasting oil, which also makes cleaning easier afterward.

The price of 22.99 euros makes this mini fryer a very affordable option for those looking for an economical and practical solution. Compared to other models on the market, it offers excellent value for money, as it is not only inexpensive, but also delivers outstanding performance.

Available both in Lidl's physical stores and on their website, the mini fryer is an easy option to get. Thanks to its affordable price and functional features, it becomes one of the most attractive options for those who want a compact and efficient appliance without making a large investment.

