He fits better than Pedri and Gavi, he's more of a goal scorer: Simeone pays €60M to take him from Barça

Atlético de Madrid have had a hectic summer in the transfer market with high-level signings such as Cardoso, Almada, Baena, and Hancko. However, Simeone wants more, and his next major goal is to strengthen the midfield. Specifically, the Argentine coach is trying to secure the services of one of the brightest gems from La Masia at FC Barcelona.

This summer, Barça and Atlético de Madrid have already negotiated the transfer of Clément Lenglet, who was not part of Hansi Flick's plans. The French center-back is leaving Camp Nou for good to play at Metropolitano. However, Simeone is not satisfied with that and wants more.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Now, his focus is on a young midfielder, talented and with potential, who will not have much prominence in the new Barça. This is neither Pedri nor Gavi, two key pieces for Flick and whom any coach would want to have. We're talking about Fermín López.

Simeone wants Fermín López

Barça highly values Fermín López, considering him a key piece for the club's future. However, the competition in midfield, with players like Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo, has limited his prominence. This situation has opened the door to his possible departure, as long as the financial conditions set by the board are met.

Barça would be willing to consider the transfer of Fermín López for an amount close to 60 million euros. This amount has attracted the interest of several European clubs, including Atlético de Madrid. Simeone sees in Fermín a golden opportunity to strengthen his midfield and bring more dynamism to the team.

Flick responds to Simeone

Although Atlético de Madrid's interest is strong, the deal is not without challenges. Barça's leadership, aware of Fermín López's potential, seeks to secure financial compensation that reflects his market value. However, Hansi Flick has already made it clear that Fermín is untouchable, so Simeone's offer would have to be around 100 million for it to be considered.

In addition, Fermín López's wishes are also a decisive factor in the negotiation. He wants to continue at Barça and fight for a starting spot. However, the possibility of a multi-million transfer could be attractive both for the club and for the player himself if the circumstances are right for all parties.