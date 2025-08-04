Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong confront Barça fans: 'He has earned it'

Barça's preseason has become the scene of intense internal and external debates. While the spotlight has been on the arrival of new signings and possible departures, there is an issue that has caused much more controversy: Ter Stegen's situation.

The arrival of Joan García and the German's recovery have exposed tensions within the locker room. In this regard, the debate is so heated that two key figures on the team, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong, have stepped forward to share their opinions.

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen grabs all the headlines

Ter Stegen, who has been a pillar in Barça's goal for years, is going through a complicated period. His constant injuries and the recent signing of Joan García have cast doubt on his continuity at Camp Nou. Moreover, the leadership of the Catalan club has already let him know that he won't play and that it's best for him to look for a new team.

In response to the club, Ter Stegen has decided to undergo back surgery and has announced that he will be out for 3 months (3 meses). Let's remember that Laporta and Deco expected to use 80% of his salary to register Joan García, but the German has communicated that he won't be injured for that long. This action has led much of the fanbase and Barça's leadership to question his role as captain.

Ferran Torres's defense: "He's earned it"

Amid this uncertainty, Ferran Torres has shown his unconditional support for Ter Stegen. After Barça's victory in Seoul, the Valencian forward stated: "Ter Stegen, just for his seniority and for the years he's been here, I think he'll be the captain". Ferran highlighted the importance of the German's experience on the team and his contribution to the club's success.

Although he acknowledged that the locker room hasn't officially discussed the captaincy yet, Ferran Torres made it clear that, in his opinion, Ter Stegen's leadership is indisputable. His stance reflects a vision of respect and continuity toward a figure who has been essential in Barça's recent history.

Frenkie de Jong: "For me, Ter Stegen is the captain"

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has also publicly supported the doubts about Ter Stegen. The Dutch midfielder stated: "For me, he's the captain, he's a world-class player and has given his very best to the club. I support Ter Stegen and I think the whole squad does too."

Frenkie de Jong highlighted the quality and dedication of the German goalkeeper, emphasizing that his influence goes beyond sports. His support underscores the unity of the locker room and the respect for a teammate who has been essential in decisive moments. Meanwhile, the culé fanbase and the leadership hope that Ter Stegen reconsiders and ends up leaving, since his sale would greatly ease the Catalan club's finances.