Barça was never interested in Eduardo Camavinga, but the truth is that they've just signed the player many consider to be his clone in Spanish soccer. Eduardo Camavinga, current footballer for Real Madrid, is a midfielder, but he's standing out as a full-back thanks to his great versatility, something Barça also values highly. In this regard, Barça has managed to finalize the signing of a full-back similar to Eduardo Camavinga and they've done it in style: he signs until 2028, a tremendous signing.

Barça, and especially Hansi Flick, value the versatility of players highly, which has been key in betting on the new Eduardo Camavinga, who will sign until 2028. In this case, Flick has given the final "OK" to the contract renewal of a star who's already standing out in Juliano Belletti's reserve team and who shows a lot of promise. He still hasn't done preseason with the first team and hasn't debuted in an official match, but Barça are working to make him Jules Koundé's replacement.

In this regard, the renewal of this player until 2028 indicates that Héctor Fort will find it very difficult to stay at Barça. In fact, journalists like Gerard Romero, CEO of "Jijantes", claim that "Barça would have recommended Fort to go out on loan", mainly because Flick doesn't see him as ready to be important. Proof of this is that, in addition to signing the new Eduardo Camavinga, Flick has barely given Fort any prominence during the tour, which is a clear message.

Breaking news! Eduardo Camavinga's clone signs with Barça until 2028: "He's very good"

Barça's transfer market is proving to be truly good, but Deco is working so Flick has even more tools, especially looking ahead to the future. One of the pending issues is the full-backs, but Deco and Joan Laporta have already solved part of this problem: they sign the new Eduardo Camavinga until the end of June 2028.

The new Eduardo Camavinga is Xavi Espart, a midfielder from Vilassar de Mar who has practically won everything with Belletti's Juvenil A. Espart, who's 18 years old, will be part of the reserve team and, if nothing goes wrong, will renew with Barça at the beginning of September, according to exclusive information obtained by "e-Notícies".

Barça secures the continuity of Xavi Espart, the new Eduardo Camavinga developed by Belletti

Espart is very reminiscent of Eduardo Camavinga, especially because he's a star who's been reconverted: from a top midfielder to a right-back who looks set to be very important. At Barça, they believe Xavi Espart will take on Héctor Fort's role starting next summer, when the Vilassar full-back is expected to start working with Flick.

In any case, Barça already wanted to secure his continuity: renewed until 2028, reserve team contract, and a salary of around €100,000 per year, approximately. Juliano Belletti speaks wonders about Espart: he's an intelligent full-back, with creative ability and clear first-team potential.