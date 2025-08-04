Bombshell! Antonio Rüdiger didn't expect it: Real Madrid pay €10M to Granada CF

Real Madrid's priority right now is to finish strengthening the defensive line. Xabi Alonso, who has just arrived on Santiago Bernabéu bench, is clear that he needs a solid backline to compete at the highest level. He knows that only with a balanced defense will he be able to change the dynamic that the team has been dragging for months.

For this reason, the club have moved quickly in the market and have completed the signings of Arnold, Carreras, and Huijsen. These three reinforcements have been chosen with Xabi Alonso's approval. All of them arrive with aspirations to be starters and share the backline with Antonio Rüdiger.

| Europa Press

Antonio Rüdiger, starter, for now

The German center-back is one of the pillars of the locker room, but his situation has started to raise doubts within the club. Rüdiger's contract ends in 2026 and his performance in recent months hasn't been the desired one. At 32 years old, he has also had to undergo surgery on his knee.

This medical procedure has set off alarms within the coaching staff. Although Antonio Rüdiger is still the team's most reliable defender, concern about his physical condition grows every week. That's why the club is already planning a replacement in the medium term.

Rüdiger will be a starter this season unless an unexpected setback occurs, but everything indicates that this could be the last one he plays wearing the white jersey. Florentino Pérez doesn't plan to offer him a contract renewal. Instead, he has already started talks to bring in a young center-back with potential.

The new Antonio Rüdiger is at Granada CF

Antonio Rüdiger's natural replacement is Oscar Naasei, one of the most promising defenders at Granada CF. At just 20 years old, he has surprised with his maturity, aggressiveness in duels, and good ball distribution. Several LaLiga and foreign teams are tracking him, but Real Madrid have taken the lead.

Florentino Pérez's idea is to bring in Oscar Naasei as soon as possible so he can begin his adaptation process with Castilla. It is estimated that the transfer could be closed at around €10 million. This is a manageable figure that signals a generational change in the club's defense.

Florentino believes that Oscar Naasei has the necessary potential to establish himself in the first team within two seasons. The goal is for him to be Antonio Rüdiger's natural replacement starting in 2026. Meanwhile, he will be able to gain experience in Primera Federación and train under the supervision of Xabi Alonso's technical staff.

Antonio Rüdiger, who didn't expect this move, could see his place start to become unstable sooner than expected. Although he still has the coach's trust, he already knows that there's a plan B in motion. That plan has a name: Oscar Naasei.