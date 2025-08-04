Breaking news, Lamine Yamal's mural in Barcelona vandalized: 'His little dwarfs already...'

Lamine Yamal is the standout figure of the new Barça led by Hansi Flick, which means that, for better or worse, he is often in the spotlight. Lamine Yamal has already turned 18 years old, and his next big challenge is to lead Barça on the sporting front, but at the culer club, they know the pressure is at its highest. This is proven by the fact that he is increasingly exposed and much more questioned, especially following his birthday party celebrating his 18th birthday.

Lamine Yamal threw a party with many celebrities and footballers at a house near Barcelona, and for this very reason, he received all kinds of criticism and comments on social media. Above all, he was questioned for hiring artists with "dwarfism," who denied having been "mistreated or humiliated" during the star's party for FC Barcelona. Lamine Yamal is trending, and so is vandalizing works of art linked to top-level footballers: first it was Nico Williams, and now, it's Yamal's turn.

| Europa Press

At Barça, they know that Lamine Yamal is under close scrutiny, which is why he has been advised to be careful and try to be very reserved. However, Lamine Yamal is a shameless guy (in the best sense of the word), and he is clear that he will live his life off the field. Lamine Yamal inspires all kinds of passion, and proof of this is that his mural, created by the artist TV Boy in Plaza Joanic in Barcelona, has been vandalized.

Breaking news, Lamine Yamal's mural vandalized in Barcelona: "His dwarfs already..."

Lamine Yamal is and will be criticized for everything he does: this is obvious, especially because he is a global star and because he plays for Barça, a club that has been historically persecuted. First, he was questioned for his bandages, and now, he is being questioned and criticized for having hired people with dwarfism, who are still artists, for his party. The issue of the "dwarfs" follows him: his mural in Barcelona has been vandalized, and there is already graphic evidence of it.

The artist TV Boy created a painting in Plaza Joanic in Barcelona inspired by Lamine Yamal, whom he compared to a superhero of Superman's stature. In the drawing, the Barça player is seen dressed as Superman, but with an "L" on his chest instead of the classic "S." A few weeks ago, a photo of this mural already circulated showing it vandalized, but it was all the work of Artificial Intelligence: now the story is different, and it has been graphically confirmed.

According to journalist Edu Polo on his Instagram account, the mural of Lamine Yamal in Barcelona has been vandalized. Polo posted this content this past Sunday night, and it can be seen how Lamine Yamal's mural has been altered.

In addition to the image of Lamine Yamal dressed as Superman, the seven dwarfs from the Snow White story appear, a clear reference to the controversial birthday party of the Rocafonda player. "This time it's not "fake" or an AI montage. I just took the photo," Polo posted, who worked as a communications advisor for Xavi Hernández at Barça.