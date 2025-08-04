No one knew about this Lidl craze and now every family wants it: it's selling out

Lidl has once again brought to the table a product that fits families who don't want to complicate things. It's one of those solutions that seem designed for everyday life, but with a lot of detail behind it. Additionally, Lidl is launching it with a discount that makes you look twice.

When Lidl releases something practical, they do it targeting those who seek convenience without overpaying. It's not common to find such a versatile product at this price, but Lidl wanted to make a difference. The result is an accessory that will become essential for many.

A practical solution for family cycling

Lidl is selling a trailer designed for those who want to take their children on a bike ride without complications. It's a safe and comfortable way to enjoy outdoor routes. This trailer makes family outings easier, offering stability and protection in every detail.

The seat features a comfort system so children can sit ergonomically. On top of that, it has a leaf spring suspension that smooths out bumps and uneven terrain. The cabin design is foldable, allowing you to store it at home or in the car without taking up too much space.

One of the practical advantages is the removable wheels and the 360-degree swiveling front wheel. This allows it to be used as a stroller as well, with the same ease as a baby carriage. The height-adjustable handlebar adapts to anyone, making it easy to control the trailer at all times.

The handbrake provides extra safety for stopping in any situation. Additionally, the 3-in-1 canopy protects against insects, sun, and splashes, keeping the child's comfort in mind. When not needed, the canopy is stored in an integrated compartment, so it doesn't get in the way.

Lidl's trailer discounted by half

Lidl's trailer supports up to 77 lbs. (35 kg) of load, which allows you to carry a small child and some luggage. The dimensions are 44 in. x 24 in. x 42 in. (112 x 61 x 106 cm), and it can be easily folded after the ride. Its net weight is 35.5 lbs. (16.1 kg), but in training mode it drops to 33 lbs. (15 kg), making it easier to handle.

This model comes in a very striking ocean blue color, with a modern and elegant design. Among the included accessories are 20-inch wheels, head protectors, a flag, LED rear light, and deflectors. It also features a strap with a quick-release hitch, ideal for connecting the trailer to the bike without wasting time.

The inside of the cabin has details designed for organization, such as mesh bags with Velcro and a rear pocket. This way, you can store small items or accessories in a practical and accessible way. It also has a height-adjustable headrest, increasing comfort during the ride.

Lidl has discounted this trailer to half its usual price, now at 329.99 euros. It's an interesting option for families seeking quality and functionality at a good price. It comes with everything needed to start using it from day one, with no need to buy extra accessories.

